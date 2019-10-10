Telford Tigers sign Brandon Whistle for remainder of season

Telford Tigers has announced the signing of 21-year-old forward Brandon Whistle for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Brandon Whistle

As an offensive 6″1′ forward, Brandon has just finished his first year playing professional hockey with his brother Jackson for the Sheffield Steelers in the EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League). Previously, Brandon played four seasons in Junior A with the Bonnyville Pontiacs, Salmon Arm Silverbacks and the Vernon Vipers.

Brandon follows in his father’s footsteps, Dave Whistle, who pulled on the famous Tigers jersey in the 1994/95 season. Brandon will wear the number 34 shirt.

Brandon commented: “I’m super excited about the Telford Tigers organization giving me the opportunity to come and play for them. My dad played there, and he told me that it was a great place to play and live so that definitely helped my decision. I know the team has been doing well and I hope I can come in and help in any way possible! I can’t wait to be in Telford soon and get started!”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach, and General Manager said: “At this point in the season to be able to strengthen the team is a big plus for us. We’ve had good start despite having some key guys unavailable and this signing will create more competition in the roster.

Brandon comes in after a year with the Steelers and has the desire to get back to that level. I’ve been able to get plenty of background on him and think he will be a guy that can add some offense to the lineup and play responsibly in the defensive zone. Having worked with his brother Jackson and knowing his dad Dave from his time in the UK I’m sure Brandon will be a big asset for the Tigers. I’m sure the Tigers fans already have chant lined up for him.”

