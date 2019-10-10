13.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Home Sport

Telford Tigers sign Brandon Whistle for remainder of season

By Shropshire Live

Telford Tigers has announced the signing of 21-year-old forward Brandon Whistle for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Brandon Whistle
Brandon Whistle

As an offensive 6″1′ forward, Brandon has just finished his first year playing professional hockey with his brother Jackson for the Sheffield Steelers in the EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League). Previously, Brandon played four seasons in Junior A with the Bonnyville Pontiacs, Salmon Arm Silverbacks and the Vernon Vipers.

Brandon follows in his father’s footsteps, Dave Whistle, who pulled on the famous Tigers jersey in the 1994/95 season. Brandon will wear the number 34 shirt.

Brandon commented: “I’m super excited about the Telford Tigers organization giving me the opportunity to come and play for them. My dad played there, and he told me that it was a great place to play and live so that definitely helped my decision. I know the team has been doing well and I hope I can come in and help in any way possible! I can’t wait to be in Telford soon and get started!”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach, and General Manager said: “At this point in the season to be able to strengthen the team is a big plus for us. We’ve had good start despite having some key guys unavailable and this signing will create more competition in the roster. 

Brandon comes in after a year with the Steelers and has the desire to get back to that level. I’ve been able to get plenty of background on him and think he will be a guy that can add some offense to the lineup and play responsibly in the defensive zone. Having worked with his brother Jackson and knowing his dad Dave from his time in the UK I’m sure Brandon will be a big asset for the Tigers.  I’m sure the Tigers fans already have chant lined up for him.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Police cars parked up on the Brookside estate in Telford. Photo: West Mercia Police

Police initiative offers reassurance to Brookside residents

Over 20 police officers flooded Brookside yesterday afternoon to offer reassurance to the local community.
Read Article
Telford Dog Theft

Dog stolen from Telford town centre

Police in Telford have released images of three people who may be able to help with their enquiries after a dog was stolen.
Read Article

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service agrees to enter formal alliance with neighbour

A working alliance between Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service has taken a step closer.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Brandon Whistle

Telford Tigers sign Brandon Whistle for remainder of season

Telford Tigers has announced the signing of 21-year-old forward Brandon Whistle for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Town in the Community's Premier League Kicks sessions

Shrewsbury Town in the Community launch free sports sessions for young people

Shrewsbury Town in the Community's Premier League Kicks sessions will begin from this week across Shrewsbury, providing free sports sessions to young people
Read Article
Students from Ellesmere College's World Academy of Sport

Ellesmere College leading the field for Olympic hopefuls

A Shropshire college is leading the race in providing golden opportunities for students to become future Olympians, according to a new national guide.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Youngsters listen to their STEM briefing from apT at the event

apT helps youngsters develop STEM skills

A pioneering public sector planning and development consultancy has thrown its weight behind the campaign to inspire the young engineers and scientists of the future.
Read Article
Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, back right, with head of sales David Greengrass, back second right, with finalist representatives for Challenging Perceptions, Newport Girls’ Football Club and Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Telford group wins cash award in housebuilder’s £1m giveaway

A Telford group has scooped a £5,000 cash award as part of a leading housebuilder’s hugely successful charity campaign supporting under-18s.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Ludlow Farmshop recognised at regional Rural Business Awards

Ludlow Farmshop has been named one of the best rural businesses in the country after being recognised at the regional Rural Business Award.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Tim King Co-organiser, Richard Dunnilll Samaritans, Phil Gillam Mayor of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend raises thousands for local charity

Mayor of Shrewsbury Phil Gillam has just announced that his Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend in September raised more than £5,000 for his chosen charity.
Read Article
Curtis Langley, Fundraising and Marketing Officer at The Movement Centre With Warren Howell from Oswestry Rugby Club

Oswestry Rugby Club attempt to become world record holders

Oswestry Rugby Club and Oswestry based children’s charity, The Movement Centre, are joining forces to attempt a Guinness World Record for the Largest Rugby Union Lesson.
Read Article
Ethos staff and clients launching the fundraising campaign

Ethos launches £250,000 fundraising campaign

A Shropshire charity dedicated to helping people with life-changing physical disabilities enjoy independent lives has launched a £250,000 fundraising campaign.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article
Piotr Szkopiak

Wellington Orbit Cinema to welcome Polish film director

Telford’s newest Cinema will be holding a very special screening this October which will feature a live question and answer session with the film’s Director.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Crystal Owen of Crystal's Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new Cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
13.6 ° C
15 °
12.2 °
76 %
7.7kmh
75 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP