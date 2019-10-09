8.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Home Sport

Shrewsbury Town in the Community launch free sports sessions for young people

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Town in the Community’s Premier League Kicks sessions will begin from this week across Shrewsbury, providing free sports sessions to young people between 8-18.

Shrewsbury Town in the Community's Premier League Kicks sessions

The free sessions will engage young people in Shrewsbury in sport and other constructive activities to help provide opportunities in areas where they are needed most.

They will provide activities and support at times where there may not be many other activities running for young people to engage with and comes on the back of funding from the Premier League to all 92 Premier League and Football League clubs across England and Wales. They are open for all aged 8-18 with different times for different age groups and no sign up required.

Sessions will initially start from Friday 11th October at The Grange Sports Centre located close to one of our partner schools, Shrewsbury Academy. There will be two indoor sessions for young people aged 8-12, and 12-15, with a final outdoor session running outside for those aged 15-18.

After this, on Tuesday 19th November, the PL Kicks league will be launched at the Mercedes-Benz Football Hub for young people aged 14-18 to take part in a free weekly 5-a-side league to support the area of Meole Brace.

Along with providing sporting activity, they will signpost participants who are interested to further activity to actively engage them further within the community, including opportunities for volunteering, further education and potentially even employment.

Funding for the Shrewsbury PL Kicks sessions has also come from a grant from Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, John Campion, as the sessions will hope to tackle anti-social behaviour within the areas.

Nationally the PL Kicks project has engaged over 300,000 participants, and its success has been linked to better social cohesion and safer communities in the areas where they have ran.

Shrewsbury Town in the Community Inclusive Sports Co-Ordinator, Nigel Wellings will be leading on the project. “These sessions will be running at times and in areas where there’s not really much else going on for these young people to do so we’re hoping that these sessions will help to keep them busy and keep them engaged in the community. Using those links I have with Shrewsbury Academy I think we can really get good numbers attending those sessions and I’m really excited to get the project underway.”

Times of Sessions

Tuesdays

Activity: PL Kicks League Night (ages 14-18) (starts 19th November)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Football Hub @ Montgomery Waters Meadow, SY2 6ST

Time: 6pm-7pm

Friday

Activity: PL Kicks Football Sessions

Venue: The Grange Sports Centre, SY1, 3JA

Times: Ages 8-11 – 5:30pm-6:30pm (indoor)

Ages 12-15 – 6:30pm-7:30pm (indoor)

Ages 15-18 – 7:30pm-8:30pm (outdoor)

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Telford Dog Theft

Dog stolen from Telford town centre

Police in Telford have released images of three people who may be able to help with their enquiries after a dog was stolen.
Read Article

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service agrees to enter formal alliance with neighbour

A working alliance between Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service has taken a step closer.
Read Article

Robber armed with knife targets Highley store

Police are appealing for information after an armed robber demanded money from staff at a village convenience store.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town in the Community's Premier League Kicks sessions

Shrewsbury Town in the Community launch free sports sessions for young people

Shrewsbury Town in the Community's Premier League Kicks sessions will begin from this week across Shrewsbury, providing free sports sessions to young people
Read Article
Students from Ellesmere College's World Academy of Sport

Ellesmere College leading the field for Olympic hopefuls

A Shropshire college is leading the race in providing golden opportunities for students to become future Olympians, according to a new national guide.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 0 Newcastle United U21’s

The scoreline suggests a routine victory for Shrewsbury Town but the visitors did threaten in an entertaining contest.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

David Preece is named a Next Generation partner – reflecting the ‘material difference’ he makes to the practice

FBC Manby Bowdler celebrates success in top legal guide

Staff from a Shropshire law firm are celebrating success after winning recognition in the most prestigious guide to the UK’s best legal specialists.
Read Article
Celebrating 16 years in business are Gaby, Rob, James from Red Recruitment

Red Recruitment celebrates 16 years of assisting job seekers and employers

Shropshire independent recruitment agency Red Recruitment is celebrating 16 years of assisting job seekers and employers.
Read Article
Col. Rosie Stone with Robin Morris

Morris signs up to Armed Forces Covenant

Morris & Company has embraced the Armed Forces Covenant to support serving personnel, reservists, veterans and military families.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Ethos staff and clients launching the fundraising campaign

Ethos launches £250,000 fundraising campaign

A Shropshire charity dedicated to helping people with life-changing physical disabilities enjoy independent lives has launched a £250,000 fundraising campaign.
Read Article
Kate Gittins, facilities manager, The Market Hall, Shrewsbury, Julian Price, MD, Reviive and Maureen Roberts, pianist

Reviive puts out call for piano donations

Following the success of its street piano at Shrewsbury Market Hall and requests from potential customers Reviive is making a renewed request for donations.
Read Article
Phil Allsobrook, site manager at Parker’s Place

Ironbridge history echoed in new development

A pioneering Shropshire inventor, dubbed “the Edison of Europe”, is the inspiration behind a new housing development in Ironbridge.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article
Piotr Szkopiak

Wellington Orbit Cinema to welcome Polish film director

Telford’s newest Cinema will be holding a very special screening this October which will feature a live question and answer session with the film’s Director.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Crystal Owen of Crystal's Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new Cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
8.7 ° C
10 °
7.8 °
87 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP