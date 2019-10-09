Shrewsbury Town in the Community launch free sports sessions for young people

Shrewsbury Town in the Community’s Premier League Kicks sessions will begin from this week across Shrewsbury, providing free sports sessions to young people between 8-18.

The free sessions will engage young people in Shrewsbury in sport and other constructive activities to help provide opportunities in areas where they are needed most.

They will provide activities and support at times where there may not be many other activities running for young people to engage with and comes on the back of funding from the Premier League to all 92 Premier League and Football League clubs across England and Wales. They are open for all aged 8-18 with different times for different age groups and no sign up required.

Sessions will initially start from Friday 11th October at The Grange Sports Centre located close to one of our partner schools, Shrewsbury Academy. There will be two indoor sessions for young people aged 8-12, and 12-15, with a final outdoor session running outside for those aged 15-18.

After this, on Tuesday 19th November, the PL Kicks league will be launched at the Mercedes-Benz Football Hub for young people aged 14-18 to take part in a free weekly 5-a-side league to support the area of Meole Brace.

Along with providing sporting activity, they will signpost participants who are interested to further activity to actively engage them further within the community, including opportunities for volunteering, further education and potentially even employment.

Funding for the Shrewsbury PL Kicks sessions has also come from a grant from Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, John Campion, as the sessions will hope to tackle anti-social behaviour within the areas.

Nationally the PL Kicks project has engaged over 300,000 participants, and its success has been linked to better social cohesion and safer communities in the areas where they have ran.

Shrewsbury Town in the Community Inclusive Sports Co-Ordinator, Nigel Wellings will be leading on the project. “These sessions will be running at times and in areas where there’s not really much else going on for these young people to do so we’re hoping that these sessions will help to keep them busy and keep them engaged in the community. Using those links I have with Shrewsbury Academy I think we can really get good numbers attending those sessions and I’m really excited to get the project underway.”

Times of Sessions

Tuesdays

Activity: PL Kicks League Night (ages 14-18) (starts 19th November)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Football Hub @ Montgomery Waters Meadow, SY2 6ST

Time: 6pm-7pm



Friday

Activity: PL Kicks Football Sessions

Venue: The Grange Sports Centre, SY1, 3JA

Times: Ages 8-11 – 5:30pm-6:30pm (indoor)

Ages 12-15 – 6:30pm-7:30pm (indoor)

Ages 15-18 – 7:30pm-8:30pm (outdoor)

Supporting Shropshire Live...