8.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Home Sport

Ellesmere College leading the field for Olympic hopefuls

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire college is leading the race in providing golden opportunities for students to become future Olympians, according to a new national guide.

Students from Ellesmere College's World Academy of Sport
Students from Ellesmere College’s World Academy of Sport

Ellesmere College has earned second place in The Top Five Best Schools for Future Olympians guide produced by Tatler Magazine.

It was the only school named in the top five to be located outside the south of the country. The Tatler guide focuses on the best schools which support, coach and guide talented hopefuls towards achieving an Olympic medal.

Ellesmere College came second to Somerset-based Millfield School and ahead of Benenden in Kent, Bryanston in Dorset and Putney High School in London. The college is also listed in the magazine’s top schools ranking in the North West.

Tori Cadogan, Tatler’s Education Editor, said: “This year, five Ellesmere College students represented the British Swimming Team at the European Junior Championships in Russia – the largest cohort from any one club in the UK, and 13 students have made qualifying times for Tokyo 2020.

“They follow in the footsteps of Old Ellesmerian Freya Anderson who took Gold in the Women’s 100m freestyle in 2017 and double gold in Helsinki in 2018.

“But it’s not just swimming that the selectors are looking at – overall 13 Ellesmere pupils qualified for the Rio Olympics in various sports and with a sparkling new indoor tennis centre and a Football Academy, it looks like Ellesmere pupils are set to shine in Tokyo.”

Brendan Wignall, Headmaster of the college, said: “To be ranked in second place in such a prestigious national guide is excellent news for the college and shows why ambitious, talented, young people choose Ellesmere College to further their sporting aspirations, and why we are accredited as a World Academy of Sport (WAoS) Athlete Friendly Education Centre (AFEC).

“We are proud of our record and I have no doubt that we have a number of students currently at the college who will be setting their sights on Olympic glory in Tokyo next year in sports such as shooting, tennis and swimming – and at the 2024 and 2028 games in Paris and Los Angeles.

“Ellesmere College is attracting the very best young sportsmen and women, with a range of sporting scholarships and Olympic-level, worldwide-rated coaches supporting our athletes to combine academic and sporting achievement, and attain national, European and Olympic levels of sporting success.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Telford Dog Theft

Dog stolen from Telford town centre

Police in Telford have released images of three people who may be able to help with their enquiries after a dog was stolen.
Read Article

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service agrees to enter formal alliance with neighbour

A working alliance between Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service has taken a step closer.
Read Article

Robber armed with knife targets Highley store

Police are appealing for information after an armed robber demanded money from staff at a village convenience store.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town in the Community's Premier League Kicks sessions

Shrewsbury Town in the Community launch free sports sessions for young people

Shrewsbury Town in the Community's Premier League Kicks sessions will begin from this week across Shrewsbury, providing free sports sessions to young people
Read Article
Students from Ellesmere College's World Academy of Sport

Ellesmere College leading the field for Olympic hopefuls

A Shropshire college is leading the race in providing golden opportunities for students to become future Olympians, according to a new national guide.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 0 Newcastle United U21’s

The scoreline suggests a routine victory for Shrewsbury Town but the visitors did threaten in an entertaining contest.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

David Preece is named a Next Generation partner – reflecting the ‘material difference’ he makes to the practice

FBC Manby Bowdler celebrates success in top legal guide

Staff from a Shropshire law firm are celebrating success after winning recognition in the most prestigious guide to the UK’s best legal specialists.
Read Article
Celebrating 16 years in business are Gaby, Rob, James from Red Recruitment

Red Recruitment celebrates 16 years of assisting job seekers and employers

Shropshire independent recruitment agency Red Recruitment is celebrating 16 years of assisting job seekers and employers.
Read Article
Col. Rosie Stone with Robin Morris

Morris signs up to Armed Forces Covenant

Morris & Company has embraced the Armed Forces Covenant to support serving personnel, reservists, veterans and military families.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Ethos staff and clients launching the fundraising campaign

Ethos launches £250,000 fundraising campaign

A Shropshire charity dedicated to helping people with life-changing physical disabilities enjoy independent lives has launched a £250,000 fundraising campaign.
Read Article
Kate Gittins, facilities manager, The Market Hall, Shrewsbury, Julian Price, MD, Reviive and Maureen Roberts, pianist

Reviive puts out call for piano donations

Following the success of its street piano at Shrewsbury Market Hall and requests from potential customers Reviive is making a renewed request for donations.
Read Article
Phil Allsobrook, site manager at Parker’s Place

Ironbridge history echoed in new development

A pioneering Shropshire inventor, dubbed “the Edison of Europe”, is the inspiration behind a new housing development in Ironbridge.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article
Piotr Szkopiak

Wellington Orbit Cinema to welcome Polish film director

Telford’s newest Cinema will be holding a very special screening this October which will feature a live question and answer session with the film’s Director.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Crystal Owen of Crystal's Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new Cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
8.7 ° C
10 °
7.8 °
87 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP