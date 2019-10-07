Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Newcastle United U21

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their second fixture of this season’s EFL Trophy campaign as they take on Newcastle United’s U21 side.

Town slipped to a 2-1 defeat against John Askey’s Port Vale outfit last month – the side which knocked them out of last year’s competition.

Shrewsbury will need a positive result to harbour any chance of progressing to the next round.

Sam Ricketts is likely to ring the changes from the side that beat Tranmere 1-0 last time out. Joe Murphy, Dave Edwards, Scott Golbourne, Ryan Barnett, and Shaun Whalley could all start.

Town must be mindful of EFL Trophy rules which state they must feature four players that started the last league game or intend to start the next one.

Ricketts will be without defensive duo Omar Beckles and Aaron Pierre – who have been called up to Grenada’s double header against French Guinea.

Wolves loanee Ryan Giles has been called up for England U20 fixtures against Austria and Slovenia, and will thus be unavailable for selection. Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis (both knee) remain out.

It is the first time that Shrewsbury will face a Newcastle side in a competitive fixture since a 2-1 defeat in the Simod Cup back in November 1987.

The Magpies have players with league experience in their ranks. Luke Charman who scored in Friday’s 1-0 cup win against Hull, spent a period on loan at Accrington. Kyle Scott played 14 league matches for Dutch outfit Telstar, whilst Victor Fernandez is a highly rated Spaniard who was signed from UE Cornella. They also have Liberian international Mohammad Sangare in their ranks. Jamie Sterry has had spells at Coventry and Crewe.

Newcastle’s developmental outfit are managed by former Leeds and Doncaster boss Neil Redfearn.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 3. Golbourne, 16. Vincelot, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 4. Edwards, 19. Barnett, 8. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 10. Okenabirhie

Subs: 15. Walker, 18. McCormick, 21. Thompson, 22. Goss, 29. Taylor, 34. Agius, 35. Cummings

Newcastle United U21

Langley, Cass, Walters, Sterry, McEntee, Fernandez, Allan, Young, Charman, White, Anderson

Subs: Turner, Gamblin, Franciliette, Stephenson, Scott, Sangare, Walters

Other EFL Trophy Fixtures

Northern

Sunderland V Grimsby

Oldham V Accrington

Tranmere V Aston Villa U21

Mansfield V Crewe

Rotherham V Doncaster

Southern

Colchester V Tottenham U21

Ipswich V Gillingham

Oxford V Portsmouth

AFC Wimbledon V Leyton Orient

Forest Green V Coventry

Cheltenham V West Ham U21

Newport V Exeter

Swindon V Plymouth

Wycombe V Stevenage

Cambridge V Northampton

