Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Newcastle United U21

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their second fixture of this season’s EFL Trophy campaign as they take on Newcastle United’s U21 side.
Town slipped to a 2-1 defeat against John Askey’s Port Vale outfit last month – the side which knocked them out of last year’s competition.
Shrewsbury will need a positive result to harbour any chance of progressing to the next round.
Sam Ricketts is likely to ring the changes from the side that beat Tranmere 1-0 last time out. Joe Murphy, Dave Edwards, Scott Golbourne, Ryan Barnett, and Shaun Whalley could all start.
Town must be mindful of EFL Trophy rules which state they must feature four players that started the last league game or intend to start the next one.
Ricketts will be without defensive duo Omar Beckles and Aaron Pierre – who have been called up to Grenada’s double header against French Guinea.
Wolves loanee Ryan Giles has been called up for England U20 fixtures against Austria and Slovenia, and will thus be unavailable for selection. Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis (both knee) remain out.
It is the first time that Shrewsbury will face a Newcastle side in a competitive fixture since a 2-1 defeat in the Simod Cup back in November 1987.
The Magpies have players with league experience in their ranks. Luke Charman who scored in Friday’s 1-0 cup win against Hull, spent a period on loan at Accrington. Kyle Scott played 14 league matches for Dutch outfit Telstar, whilst Victor Fernandez is a highly rated Spaniard who was signed from UE Cornella. They also have Liberian international Mohammad Sangare in their ranks. Jamie Sterry has had spells at Coventry and Crewe.
Newcastle’s developmental outfit are managed by former Leeds and Doncaster boss Neil Redfearn.
Possible Line Ups:
Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)
1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 3. Golbourne, 16. Vincelot, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 4. Edwards, 19. Barnett, 8. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 10. Okenabirhie
Subs: 15. Walker, 18. McCormick, 21. Thompson, 22. Goss, 29. Taylor, 34. Agius, 35. Cummings
Newcastle United U21
Langley, Cass, Walters, Sterry, McEntee, Fernandez, Allan, Young, Charman, White, Anderson
Subs: Turner, Gamblin, Franciliette, Stephenson, Scott, Sangare, Walters
Other EFL Trophy Fixtures
Northern
Sunderland V Grimsby
Oldham V Accrington
Tranmere V Aston Villa U21
Mansfield V Crewe
Rotherham V Doncaster
Southern
Colchester V Tottenham U21
Ipswich V Gillingham
Oxford V Portsmouth
AFC Wimbledon V Leyton Orient
Forest Green V Coventry
Cheltenham V West Ham U21
Newport V Exeter
Swindon V Plymouth
Wycombe V Stevenage
Cambridge V Northampton