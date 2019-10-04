Match Preview: Tranmere Rovers v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare to pit their wits against their former manager as Sam Ricketts looks for a reaction following last week’s drubbing.

Micky Mellon has heaped praise on his former club ahead of the contest, but there will be no room for sentiment tomorrow.

The popular 47-year-old, who has an impressive five promotions on his CV – including one with Shrewsbury Town, enjoyed a fruitful spell at the now named Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He guided the club to League One in 2015, and enjoyed several cup runs which saw them beat the likes of Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn, and Norwich. Mellon also presided over prestigious fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester United.

But despite guiding Town to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1991, Mellon’s position at the club looked precarious at the start of the 2016/17 season; with just two wins from the opening 11 games.

He decided to metaphorically jump before he was inevitably pushed, with a lack of cohesion and ideas on the pitch tainting his final months at the club.

The former Barnsley manager quickly found work at then non-league outfit Tranmere Rovers – a side he made 173 appearances for across three spells.

He has won almost half of his 165 matches in charge, and with back-to-back promotions, he has revolutionised his managerial career.

It is the first time that Micky Mellon has put up a league side against Shrewsbury since his departure. However, he did experience a rather nightmarish return in the Football League Trophy as Rovers were hit for six almost exactly a year ago.

It’s unlikely to be such a convincing win for Town this time around, but Sam Ricketts will be looking for a response following a 3-0 loss to Fleetwood last time out.

The ex Wolves man has been dealt a blow with news that Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) will be out for a ‘period of time.’

Aaron Pierre is likely to step back into the fold, as the ex Wycombe man has recovered from a calf injury.

Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis (both knee) remain out. Shaun Whalley and Dave Edwards are pushing for recalls.

Shrewsbury’s last victory at Prenton Park arrived in February 2013. Chris Porter and Cameron Gayle were on target in a 2-1 win.

The hosts have a number of players who are either out or doubtful through injury. Midfielder David Perkins has a hamstring problem, whilst defender George Ray (groin) could miss out.

Ex Shrewsbury Town defender Mark Ellis, Kane Wilson, Morgan Ferrier, Evan Gumbs (all knee) are on the treatment table.

Former West Brom striker Ishmael Miller will not feature due to a hamstring injury. Defender Sid Nelson may have to play due to a defensive shortage, despite suffering with an ankle complaint.

Tranmere who currently occupy 20th place, were beaten 4-1 by Ipswich Town last time out.

Possible Line-Ups

Tranmere Rovers: (4-4-2)

1. Davies, 14. Caprice, 4. Nelson, 6. Monthe, 3. Ridehalgh, 35. Danns, 8. Potter, 28. Banks, 7. Morris, 45. Payne, 9. Mullin

Subs: 11. Jennings, 18. Hepburn-Murphy, 19. Ponticelli, 20. Gilmour, 23. Taylor, 25. Pilling, 29. Walker-Rice

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 4. Edwards, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn, 11. Giles, 7. Whalley, 35. Cummings

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 9. Lang, 15. Walker, 18. McCormick, 21 Thompson, 23. Udoh

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Rochdale

Accrington V Oxford

Doncaster V Portsmouth

Fleetwood V Ipswich

Gillingham V Southend

Lincoln V Sunderland

MK Dons V Burton

Rotherham V Coventry

Wycombe V Peterborough

Supporting Shropshire Live...