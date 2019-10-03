9.6 C
Lilleshall Hall Golf Club win Handicap League Final

By Shropshire Live

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club has won the final of this year’s Shropshire and Hereford Golf Union’s Handicap League.

The final team included Dani Hoof, Kev Cole, Andy Richardson, Nick Collins, Ash Williams, Johnathan Robertson, Anthony Sutton, Team Captain: Steve Faulkner, Rob Butler, Gary Wallace, Phil Harris and Tim Holdcroft
The trophy was lifted by Lilleshall Hall Golf Club’s team after a very close fought battle against Hill Valley Golf Club.  The final was played at Ludlow Golf course and decided over six matches. The first four matches were halved and Lilleshall gained the advantage in the fifth winning the 17th and 18th hole. The last match saw the deciding putt sunk by Phil Harris on the 16th hole. He rolled in a magnificent 40 foot putt from off the green to clinch the team’s victory.

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club have won the final of the Shropshire and Hereford Union of Golf Clubs Handicap League, to lift the Walker Trophy. This Annual competition commences in April with a first round of matches played between 28 clubs, across Herfordshire and Shropshire, in eight groups. Within each match 6 pairs, comprising one player off 12 handicap or less and 1 player off 13 or more, play a better ball match play game both home and away. 

In the first round Lilleshall Hall Golf Club were drawn against Telford Golf Club and Ludlow Golf Club. The team won two of their matches with a 19 hole aggregate to take them into the quarter finals. The quarter finals saw Lilleshall Hall Golf Club meet Shrewsbury Golf Club to play a further home and away match. A convincing victory both home and away took them into the semi-finals against last year’s champions Worfield Golf Club.

The final was played against Hill Valley Golf Club on neutral turf at Ludlow Golf Club over six matches. Hill Valley took an early lead with G. Ingall and A. Saywell winning the first match on the 16th hole. Lilleshall recovered with a win in the second match by Andy Richardson and Nick Collins on the 17th hole. Lilleshall moved ahead two up on the eighteenth equalled by a convincing win by Hill Valley’s J. Williams and P. Barlow on the 15th hole. Rob Butler and Gary Wallace gained the advantage in the fifth match, winning on the fifteenth to secure five holes with three to play. With three games to two in the bag, Lilleshall need a half or a win to lift the cup. A tough final match saw Hill Valley’s G. Valentine and J. Fairlamb play high quality golf against Phil Harris and Tim Holdcroft. Phil Harris secured the half needed with a 40 foot putt from off the green on the 16th hole to go two up with two to play.  

“Today has been a great final and the culmination of a tremendous team effort from all the 21 players that have taken us from the first rounds to victory. It feels very special holding this wonderful trophy and I want to thank all the players in the team that have made this possible. The team spirit has been excellent and we have played great golf to get here. I’d also like to thank Hill Valley Golf Club’s team for a great match today and Ludlow Golf Club for providing an excellent venue and a course in great condition,” said Steve Faulkner, Team Captain.   

Geoff Sellars, Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Captain said: “This has been a great year for the Club’s Handicap League Team. While anything could have happened this year, we have a strong track record of winning finals when we reach them. We won the Handicap league previously in 1970, 1981 and 2003. It’s lovely to be bringing the Trophy home again this year. Importantly, it is a great competition and we enjoyed the final match against an excellent team from Hill Valley Golf Club.”

