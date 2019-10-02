On Shrewsbury Half Marathon takes place this Sunday 6 October 2019 and promises to be a superb autumn race boasting a stunning 13.1-mile course and great support.

Paul from Shropshire Shufflers taking part in last year’s event

The race starts at 9am at the Greenhous West Mid Showground, home to the race village, and takes runners along the river in the Quarry, through the town centre, past hundreds of listed buildings and up the Wyle Cop, the UK’s longest row of uninterrupted independent shops.

The second half of the race continues into the Shropshire countryside and brings runners back to the Showground to be cheered over the finish line.

The official race charities for 2019 are Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, Save the Children, food bank PLUS, Hope House, Opportunity Pre-School, Severn Hospice, The One Foundation, The Royal British Legion and Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

Swiss shoe brand On is Headline Sponsor #ShrewsburyIsOn, and specialist running retailer Up and Running returns as Official Sports Retail Partner. They will be present in the race village selling kit, nutrition and accessories, and expert staff will be on hand offering advice about all things running.

A team of Social Run Group (SRG) pacers from Up & Running will be helping runners to hit their half marathon targets on the day.

Race Director Joe Williams commented, “The countdown is on for On Shrewsbury Half Marathon and we can’t wait to welcome everyone this weekend. This is our fourth year of managing On Shrewsbury Half Marathon and it has been wonderful to see it grow over the years into a much-loved community event with huge support and of course a beautiful route. Good luck to all of our runners on Sunday #ShrewsburyIsOn.”

Key race day timings

07:30 Race village and bag drop opens

08:45 Warm-up

08.50 Start pens open

09:00 On Shrewsbury Half Marathon starts

10:10 Expected first Half Marathon finisher

11:15 Prize giving

12:30 Race village closes

Prizes

Once more the race will have a generous selection of prizes up for grabs, supported by Official Sports Retail Partner Up and Running.

The first male and female to cross the line will each win £160 in Up & Running vouchers and a trophy. The second placed male and female will win £110 in Up & Running vouchers plus a trophy, and the third placed male and female will win £80 in Up & Running vouchers plus a trophy.

All age category winners (V30, V35, V40, V45, V50, V55, V60, V65) will win £50 in Up & Running vouchers. The top three male and female prizes will be awarded on the day, whilst age category winner prizes will be sent out in the post after the event.

All finishers also receive a bespoke medal, technical race souvenir t-shirt, free pre- and post-race massages and free race photos.

The 2018 Shrewsbury Half Marathon was won by Paul Jones (Shrewsbury AC) in 1:14:10 and Sophie Birtles in 1:26:16.

Race Partners

Partners of On Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2019 include On, Up & Running, Shropshire Council, One Water, GU Energy, Eat Natural, BMW Rybrook Shrewsbury, Original Shrewsbury, Optimal Movement, Love2Stay, Love2live, C S Physiotherapy, Barnabas Community Church, Run Britain, Breathe Unity and UKRunChat.

For more information see shrewsburyhalf.co.uk

