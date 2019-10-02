Former Shrewsbury Town striker happy to be back in the ‘mad house’

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has told Shropshire Live he is happy to be back in the ‘mad house’ after returning to football management.

The former Shrewsbury and Wolves striker last managed Hednesford Town in 2009, but has now returned to the dugout with Devon based Barnstaple FC.

Edwards guided Hednesford to their first Birmingham Cup win for 73 years. During this time, he signed former Shrewsbury duo Tyrone Barnett and Ross Draper.

The now 57-year-old has also been in charge of Bideford, Pelsall Villa, and Willenhall Town. His last position at a football club was with Torquay United as a director.

Speaking to Shropshire Live, Edwards said: “It’s a challenge (his new role), once football is in your blood it’s hard to keep away from it. Any football person will tell you that.

“The club has struggled for the last few seasons and need a bit of stability. I would like to finish in the top half this season and then have a go next year at the playoffs.

“I really missed the involvement of a dressing room, and the contact you have with other people involved.

“I am happy to be back in the so-called mad house, and let’s see what the next few months bring.”

Barnstaple ply their trade in the Southern South Division and currently occupy 17th place. Edwards’ first game in charge will be against Moneyfields on Saturday.

Supporting Shropshire Live...