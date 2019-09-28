Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 3 Fleetwood Town

A poor day at the office for Shrewsbury Town as Fleetwood cruise to a comfortable victory this afternoon.

Town also fall to a home league defeat for the first time this season, with the fans expressing their view of the performance with a chorus of boos at the end of the game.

Some may view this as harsh, with Shrewsbury unbeaten in their last three – albeit two of those games were draws against AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham United.

But it was undoubtedly a poor afternoon despite a relatively bright start. Callum Lang found the wrong net, Josh Morris added a second, and Paddy Madden’s 7th of the campaign gave Joey Barton’s side the points.

Sam Ricketts made one change from the side that drew 0-0 last weekend. Jason Cummings started at the expense of Shaun Whalley. Joe Murphy and Aaron Pierre returned to the bench.

Sean Goss tried the audacious early on. Cummings’ lay-off found the former Rangers man on the halfway line, and his whipped attempt had goalkeeper Alex Cairns scrambling. The former Leeds United stopper did manage to divert the ball behind.

Town definitely had the better opportunities in the opening stages. Former Sunderland defender Donald Love’s cross toward Jason Cummings was intercepted at the vital moment.

Another dangerous cross was sent into the mix, but neither Omar Beckles nor Callum Lang could make a telling touch.

Wolves loanee Ryan Giles linked up with Callum Lang and received possession on the edge of the box. The former AFC Telford loanee fired a strike over the bar.

The Cod Army’s first threatening attack resulted in the game’s opening goal. Ex Derby County man Paul Coutts’ in-swinging corner found Jimmy Dunne – his header crashed the bar and then deflected off Callum Lang into the back of the net.

Shrewsbury’s response was to try the audacious once more. Jason Cummings’ long range effort cleared the target.

Half Time

The second half began with Shrewsbury full of vim and vigour, but Alex Cairns was left largely untroubled.

When Fleetwood moved up a gear, they doubled their advantage. A melee in the box caused pandemonium, but Josh Morris kneed the ball beyond Max O’Leary.

The visitors dominated the remainder of the contest. An intricate corner found Paul Coutts on the edge of the area; he guided an effort narrowly wide of the goal.

Then former Bristol City striker Wes Burns lashed a shot over Max O’Leary’s crossbar, as Joey Barton’s side moved through the gears.

They settled the match with nine minutes remaining. A long punt up field found Wes Burns following Aaron Pierre’s failed interception. He crossed into the area and Paddy Madden cushioned the ball on his chest with his sumptuous volley flying beyond O’Leary.

Town did try and make the scoreline look less troublesome. Aaron Pierre bore forward and switched the play to his fellow substitute Shaun Whalley. The ex Luton man’s low shot was comfortably collected by Alex Cairns.

Finally, Aaron Pierre looped a header over the bar after Sean Goss’ pinpoint corner. The set piece arrived thanks to Josh Laurent’s deflected attempt.

Shrewsbury will want to move on quickly and will look to do so when they travel to Tranmere next Saturday. Fleetwood welcome Ipswich.

Attendance: 5,888 (153 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams (69), 24. Ebanks-Landell (46), 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn, 11. Giles, 9. Lang, 35. Cummings (59)





Subs: 1. Murphy, 2. Pierre (46), 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley (59), 15. Walker, 21. Thompson, 23. Udoh (69)



Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 4. Edwards, 15. Walker, 21. Thompson

Fleetwood Town: (4-3-3)

1. Cairns, 2. Coyle, 6. Souttar, 12. Dunne, 3. Andrew, 15. Coutts, 16. Rossiter, 8. Dempsey (87), 7. Burns, 9. Evans (92), 11. Morris (76)

Subs: 4. Clarke (92), 13. Gilks, 17. Madden (76), 22. Hunter (87), 27. Biggins, 28. Sowerby, 40. Mooney



Subs Not Used: 13. Gilks, 27. Biggins, 28. Sowerby, 40. Mooney

