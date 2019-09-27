13.3 C
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Fleetwood Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town’s recent spell of good form will be tested when Joey Barton brings his Fleetwood side to the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Town are unbeaten in their previous three matches, and picked up a credible point against pre-season promotion hopefuls Rotherham United.

Sam Ricketts will also be buoyed by the news that striker Fejiri Okenabirhie (hamstring) has returned to training. However, the former Dagenham man is unlikely to feature against the Cod Army.

A mixture of youth and first team players featured in a surprise 3-1 Shropshire Cup final loss against Whitchurch Alport in midweek.

Captained by Ryan Barnett, the squad also featured the likes of Luke McCormick, Brad Walker, and James Rowland. The trio will be looking to push into the first team squad.

Joe Murphy should return tomorrow. The former Bury keeper missed the goalless draw against Rotherham as his partner gave birth.

Defender Aaron Pierre was also absent against the Millers due to a knock, but should be able to return. Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis (both knee) remain out.

Shrewsbury’s last home victory against Fleetwood came in October 2017, with Toto Nsiala netting the game’s only goal.

The visitors could be without winger Conor McAleny. The former Everton man picked up an ankle injury against Wycombe earlier in the season. Southam-Hales is also an injury doubt.

Otherwise, one-time capped England international Joey Barton has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Fleetwood have enjoyed a positive start to their League One campaign and currently occupy 4th place. They beat Rochdale 2-1 in their last league encounter.

Possible Line-Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 8. Norburn, 22. Goss, 29. Laurent, 11. Giles, 7. Whalley, 9. Lang

Subs: Murphy, 2. Pierre, 4. Edwards, 15. Walker, 16. Vincelot, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings

Fleetwood Town: (4-3-3)

1. Cairns, 2. Coyle, 6. Souttar, 12. Dunne, 3. Andrew, 16. Rossiter, 15. Coutts, 8. Dempsey, 7. Burns, 9. Evans, 11. Morris

Subs: 4. Clarke, 13. Gilks, 17. Madden, 22. Hunter, 27. Biggins, 29. Sheron, 40. Mooney

Other League One Fixtures

Friday:

Blackpool V Lincoln

Saturday:

Bristol Rovers V Rotherham
Coventry V Doncaster
Ipswich V Tranmere
Oxford V Gillingham
Peterborough V AFC Wimbledon
Portsmouth V Bolton
Rochdale V Wycombe
Southend V Accrington
Sunderland V MK Dons

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
