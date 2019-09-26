Ireland’s Simon Carr looking forward to facing second seed in last eight of World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament

Ireland’s No 1 Simon Carr faces second seed Julian Ocleppo in the quarter-finals of the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament today as he continues to enjoy his second visit to the town.

Simon Carr, pictured during his second round victory, will take on second seed Julian Ocleppo in the last eight at The Shrewsbury Club. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Carr delivered another impressive display at The Shrewsbury Club to book his place in the last eight by beating British player Finn Murgett 6-2, 6-2.

“It was good fun,” said Carr, 19. “It’s my second time here in Shrewsbury, so it’s nice to be back.

“It’s a great tournament, a lot nicer than some of the other ones that we play in, so it was good to get the win. It’s a nice atmosphere, a nice environment and the courts are really good as well.”

Carr, this week’s fifth seed, added: “It’s nice to be at this stage of the tournament, but it’s more about just playing one match at a time and trying to keep focused on the next job in hand. That’s what I’ve done well so far this week, so I’m looking to keep doing that.”

Italian Ocleppo got the better of Brit Neil Pauffley 7-5, 7-5 to set up today’s clash: “I’ve never played him before,” said Carr. “I’ve seen him around at a few of these events as we all see each other at the same tournaments throughout the year, so I’m looking forward to playing him in the quarter-final and seeing how well I can play.”

Happy with the progress he has made this year, Carr was on Davis Cup duty for Ireland in July when he so nearly helped his country secure promotion.

“We lost a bit of a heartbreaker, 7-6 in the third, in the doubles, for promotion against Cyprus, so that was tough,” he added. “But I’m looking forward to that next year as well and representing Ireland in the Davis Cup.”

There’s an all-British match in today’s quarter-finals with Luke Johnson taking on Arthur Fery, one of the players to receive a main draw wild card this week.

Johnson, the seventh seed, played well to beat Anton Matusevich, who reached the boys’ singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon this summer, 7-6, 6-4, while Fery edged past qualifier Felix Gill 7-6, 7-6.

Jack Draper is the third British player through to the last eight after the top seed was in a hurry to get the better of Sean Hodkin 6-0, 6-3, wrapping up victory in just 55 minutes.

Draper will now face Italian Francesco Vilardo after the eighth seed battled through 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 against Brit Tom Hands.

Today’s remaining quarter-final will be an all-German clash between Robert Strombachs and Tobias Simon, the fourth and six seeds, after they progressed with victories in straight sets over British players George Houghton and Scott Duncan respectively.

Today’s matches start at 11am, with admission free for spectators to enjoy the action from court-side stands.

