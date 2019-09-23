Loton Park Hill Climb to host final rounds of British and Midland Hill Climb Championships

Loton Park Hill Climb near Shrewsbury hosts the final rounds of both the British and Midland Hill Climb Championships this coming weekend (28/29th Sept) and although the event always has more of a ‘end of term’ festival atmosphere there are still top places to be fought for in both series.

Hagley Car Club secretary Graeme Manton in action with the Fisher Fury that he shares with daughter Becky Manton

Scottish driver Wallace Menzies has already clinched the British title in his Gould GR59 but Tenbury Wells driver Alex Summers will have to be in top form to secure second place as Midlands driver Dave Uren is right behind him.

In the Midland Championship, Llangollen driver Robert Kenrick convincingly took the title earlier after breaking class records no fewer than five times in his GWR Raptor racing car, but only one point separates second place between Tony Adams of Bridgnorth in his Lotus Elise and Ash Mason from Cheshire in his Westfield sports car.

Organisers, Hagley Car Club host a capacity entry list seeing 18 cars in the 1100cc single-seater racing car class, 8 entries in the increasingly popular Formula Ford class, 15 drivers in the 2 litre racing car class and 20 big cars in the over 2000cc class with most of the seeded top ten UK drivers competing.

Local drivers competing include Paul Tinsley of Church Stretton in a Dallara, Rob Morgan of Shrewsbury in a Peugeot 205 GTi, Sean Toms of Gobowen in a Subaru Impreza, Becky Manton of Shifnal in a Fisher Fury, Darren Gumbley of Tenbury Wells in a Force, Steve Morgan of Ellesmere in an Empire Evo and six-times champion Scott Moran of Ludlow in his Gould GR61X.

