18 C
Shropshire
Saturday, September 21, 2019
Home Sport

Match Report: Rotherham United 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town earn a well-earned point against a much-fancied Rotherham United outfit.

Shrewsbury Town managed to shut up shop for the third time this season, with another clean-sheet likely to delight Sam Ricketts.

The former Wales international made one change from the side that beat Southend United 4-3. Shaun Whalley came in for Jason Cummings. Sam Agius was promoted to the first team squad as Joe Murphy’s partner gave birth – Scott Golbourne and Romain Vincelot returned to the bench.

Town know all about the goalscoring prowess of Freddie Ladapo. The former Crystal Palace striker enjoyed a fruitful spell at Shrewsbury during the 2016-17 season, and the Millers forward had the games first opportunities.

Jake Hastie’s cross was met by the head of Ladapo, but the striker didn’t trouble Bristol City loanee Max O’Leary.

Ladapo turned creator when he turned possession over to another former Shrewsbury loanee in the shape of Carlton Morris. The burly front man prodded the ball wide of the target.

At the other end, Josh Laurent steamed forward and slipped Callum Lang through on goal. The Wigan Athletic loanee was denied by a Millers defender, but the ball fell fortuitously for Shaun Whalley. Just as the Town winger was about to pull the trigger, ex West Brom defender Billy Jones made a crucial intervention.

Shrewsbury began to get a foot hold in the contest. Led by the resurgent Josh Laurent, the visitors were threatening. Laurent’s shot crashed against the post, but any goal would have probably been ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Paul Warne’s outfit had half-hearted calls for a penalty flatly turned down. Carlton Morris hit the deck under minimal contact from Ollie Norburn and the referee rightly waved play-on.

Then Carlton Morris demonstrated electric pace, but his final effort ballooned wildly over the crossbar. Jake Hastie and Freddie Ladapo got in each other’s way, as neither were able to profit from Ben Wiles’ clever through ball.

Shrewsbury were thwarted by goalkeeper Daniel Iverson. Ryan Giles embarked on a forward sprint as he easily evaded the attentions of several defenders, but his final effort was expertly tipped over by the Leicester City loanee.

The final opportunities of the first half came to Rotherham. Jake Hastie found his radar askew, and Matt Crooks nodded Billy Jones’ cross wide of the post.

Shrewsbury began the second period in the ascendancy. Callum Lang drifted an attempt wide, whilst Ryan Giles’ low cross caused pandemonium for Michael Ihiekwe as he almost sliced the ball into his own net.

The contest was petering out significantly with Daniel Iverson and Max O’Leary enjoying comfortable afternoon’s. With 15 minutes remaining, Rotherham wasted a golden chance. Carlton Morris manoeuvred away from his marker and was eight yards out, but his final shot lacked any sort of composure and the scores remained level.

As the game drew to a close, Jake Hastie’s free kick was guided goalward by Michael Ihiekwe. But Max O’Leary produced a fine stop.

That was the last action of the contest as both sides had to settle for a point. Shrewsbury welcome Fleetwood next Saturday, whilst Rotherham go to Bristol Rovers.

Attendance: 8,380 (429 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Rotherham United: (4-3-3)
1. Iverson, 2. Jones, 20. Ihiekwe, 15. Robertson, 3. Mattock, 8. Wiles, 16. Lindsay, 17. Crooks, 10. Ladapo (67), 14. Morris, 23. Hastie (82)

Subs: 4. MacDonald (82), 6. Wood, 11. Barlaser, 12. Price, 24. Smith (67), 26. Lamy, 33. Southern-Cooper

Subs Not Used: 6. Wood, 11. Barlaser, 12. Price, 26. Lamy, 33. Southern-Cooper

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)
25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 8. Norburn, 22. Goss, 28. Laurent, 11. Giles, 7. Whalley, 9. Lang

Subs: 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards (85), 15. Walker (90), 16. Vincelot, 23. Udoh, 32. Agius, 35. Cummings (74)

Subs Not Used: 3. Golbourne, 16. Vincelot, 23. Udoh, 32. Agius,

Other League One Results

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 3 Bristol Rovers
Accrington 1 – 1 Blackpool
Bolton 1 – 1 Sunderland
Doncaster 2 – 0 Peterborough
Fleetwood 2 – 1 Rochdale
Gillingham 0 – 1 Ipswich
Lincoln 0 – 6 Oxford
MK Dons 0 – 1 Southend
Tranmere 2 – 1 Burton
Wycombe 1 – 0 Portsmouth

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

One cut free following collision on A5 between Wellington and Shrewsbury

One person was cut free from a car following a collision on the A5 between Junction 7 of the M54 at Wellington and Shrewsbury on Friday afternoon.
Read Article
A cardboard cutout of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg proves popular

Environmental protestors take to the streets of Shrewsbury as part of a global “Earth Strike”

Environmental protestors took over the centre of Shrewsbury this morning as part of a global “Earth Strike” to highlight the growing Climate Emergency.
Read Article

Three jailed after man attacked with baseball bat in Wellington

Three men have been jailed after a man was attacked with a baseball bat in Wellington last December.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Rotherham United 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town earn a well-earned point against a much-fancied Rotherham United outfit.
Read Article

Match Preview: Rotherham United v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town travel to Rotherham seeking to avenge the 4-0 drubbing they endured in the Carabao Cup this season.
Read Article
Zara Gregory, Sally Compson-Lea, Marcin Makarewicz, Tom Hardwidge, Daisy Watkins. Middle J Baker, Albert Makarewicz, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea. Front Evie Dennis and Anna Bradford. Not pictured but also successful - Ellie Yeomans and Lewis Crook

Gold medals, world champs, new belts at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do

Hard-working martial artists at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have been training hard at their base at Oldbury Wells School and are reaping the rewards.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Jon Gidney, second right, the marketing manager at The Shrewsbury Club, with members of the Budgen Motors team, from left, Jessica Mason, Sam Owen, the sales director, and Georgia Evans as they look ahead to the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament

Budgen Motors remains the driving force behind Shrewsbury professional tennis tournament

A Shropshire car dealership remains the driving force behind the continued success of professional tennis tournaments in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Robin Morris from Morris Property and Richard Cambray from Picardy Land and Development

Family businesses work together for village homes scheme

Two well-established family businesses, Morris Property and Hortons Estate, have come together to deliver a village homes scheme in Pontesbury.
Read Article
Jacinta Walmsley, Partner and Residential Conveyancing Team Manager at Hatchers Solicitors

Hatchers Solicitors secures Law Society’s conveyancing quality mark

Hatchers Solicitors has once again secured membership to the Law Society's Conveyancing Quality Scheme.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jill at work in her studio

Shropshire glass artist celebrates reaching award finals

A Shropshire artist is celebrating after reaching the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.
Read Article

Project aimed at helping Shropshire Children in Care Launched by Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has teamed up with Children in Need for a new project for Shropshire children in care.
Read Article
One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

John Lennon with his fellow Beatles as global fame beckoned. Photo: Terrence Spencer

Lennon film director in Shropshire for Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend

A top film director will be in Shropshire this weekend to talk about one of the world’s most influential songwriters.
Read Article
The cast of Aladdin at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Theatre Severn pantomime Aladdin to take audiences on a magic carpet ride of fun

The cast of Aladdin at Theatre Severn has been unveiled as the venue prepares to repeat the success of last year's pantomime Mother Goose.
Read Article
Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford's 20th pantomime is celebrated.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Shropshire Oktoberfest

Reusable beer cups to be launched at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Over 150 different real ales are to be served up in reusable beer cups at Shropshire Oktoberfest which takes place on October 4 and 5.
Read Article
James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
18 ° C
19.4 °
16.1 °
55 %
2.6kmh
71 %
Sat
15 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP