Match Report: Rotherham United 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town earn a well-earned point against a much-fancied Rotherham United outfit.

Shrewsbury Town managed to shut up shop for the third time this season, with another clean-sheet likely to delight Sam Ricketts.

The former Wales international made one change from the side that beat Southend United 4-3. Shaun Whalley came in for Jason Cummings. Sam Agius was promoted to the first team squad as Joe Murphy’s partner gave birth – Scott Golbourne and Romain Vincelot returned to the bench.

Town know all about the goalscoring prowess of Freddie Ladapo. The former Crystal Palace striker enjoyed a fruitful spell at Shrewsbury during the 2016-17 season, and the Millers forward had the games first opportunities.

Jake Hastie’s cross was met by the head of Ladapo, but the striker didn’t trouble Bristol City loanee Max O’Leary.

Ladapo turned creator when he turned possession over to another former Shrewsbury loanee in the shape of Carlton Morris. The burly front man prodded the ball wide of the target.

At the other end, Josh Laurent steamed forward and slipped Callum Lang through on goal. The Wigan Athletic loanee was denied by a Millers defender, but the ball fell fortuitously for Shaun Whalley. Just as the Town winger was about to pull the trigger, ex West Brom defender Billy Jones made a crucial intervention.

Shrewsbury began to get a foot hold in the contest. Led by the resurgent Josh Laurent, the visitors were threatening. Laurent’s shot crashed against the post, but any goal would have probably been ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Paul Warne’s outfit had half-hearted calls for a penalty flatly turned down. Carlton Morris hit the deck under minimal contact from Ollie Norburn and the referee rightly waved play-on.

Then Carlton Morris demonstrated electric pace, but his final effort ballooned wildly over the crossbar. Jake Hastie and Freddie Ladapo got in each other’s way, as neither were able to profit from Ben Wiles’ clever through ball.

Shrewsbury were thwarted by goalkeeper Daniel Iverson. Ryan Giles embarked on a forward sprint as he easily evaded the attentions of several defenders, but his final effort was expertly tipped over by the Leicester City loanee.

The final opportunities of the first half came to Rotherham. Jake Hastie found his radar askew, and Matt Crooks nodded Billy Jones’ cross wide of the post.

Shrewsbury began the second period in the ascendancy. Callum Lang drifted an attempt wide, whilst Ryan Giles’ low cross caused pandemonium for Michael Ihiekwe as he almost sliced the ball into his own net.

The contest was petering out significantly with Daniel Iverson and Max O’Leary enjoying comfortable afternoon’s. With 15 minutes remaining, Rotherham wasted a golden chance. Carlton Morris manoeuvred away from his marker and was eight yards out, but his final shot lacked any sort of composure and the scores remained level.

As the game drew to a close, Jake Hastie’s free kick was guided goalward by Michael Ihiekwe. But Max O’Leary produced a fine stop.

That was the last action of the contest as both sides had to settle for a point. Shrewsbury welcome Fleetwood next Saturday, whilst Rotherham go to Bristol Rovers.

Attendance: 8,380 (429 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Rotherham United: (4-3-3)

1. Iverson, 2. Jones, 20. Ihiekwe, 15. Robertson, 3. Mattock, 8. Wiles, 16. Lindsay, 17. Crooks, 10. Ladapo (67), 14. Morris, 23. Hastie (82)

Subs: 4. MacDonald (82), 6. Wood, 11. Barlaser, 12. Price, 24. Smith (67), 26. Lamy, 33. Southern-Cooper

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 8. Norburn, 22. Goss, 28. Laurent, 11. Giles, 7. Whalley, 9. Lang

Subs: 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards (85), 15. Walker (90), 16. Vincelot, 23. Udoh, 32. Agius, 35. Cummings (74)

Other League One Results

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 3 Bristol Rovers

Accrington 1 – 1 Blackpool

Bolton 1 – 1 Sunderland

Doncaster 2 – 0 Peterborough

Fleetwood 2 – 1 Rochdale

Gillingham 0 – 1 Ipswich

Lincoln 0 – 6 Oxford

MK Dons 0 – 1 Southend

Tranmere 2 – 1 Burton

Wycombe 1 – 0 Portsmouth

