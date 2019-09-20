Match Preview: Rotherham United v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town travel to Rotherham seeking to avenge the 4-0 drubbing they endured in the Carabao Cup this season.

Shrewsbury went down with a whimper the last time these sides met – as a rampant Rotherham United dumped them out of the Carabao Cup.

However, Shrewsbury have since stocked up on some firepower, and enter the contest on the back of a 4-3 thriller against Southend United.

Sam Ricketts continues to be without the service of Fejiri Okenabirhie (hamstring.) However, the striker is expected to return to training next week.

Aaron Pierre was left out of the starting line-up against the Shrimpers due to his recent hectic international schedule, but he could return. Dave Edwards is pushing for a recall.

Norwich City loanee Louis Thompson continues to struggle due to a disrupted pre-season and several knocks. Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis remain out with knee problems.

Shrewsbury emerged victorious on their last visit to Rotherham. Jon Nolan and Stefan Payne were on target in a 2-1 win.

Millers boss Paul Warne will be without defender Adam Thompson who is expected to miss a month of action with a leg injury.

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Kyle Vassell is a doubt with a hamstring problem. Chiedozie Ogbene (also hamstring) is out.

Trevor Clarke (knee) is unavailable, but former West Brom full-back Billy Jones (heel) has recovered.

Rotherham drew 1-1 with Sunderland last time out – they occupy 14th place.

Possible Line Ups

Rotherham United: (4-3-3)

1. Iverson, 22. Olosunde, 20. Ihiekwe, 15. Robertson, 3. Mattock, 8. Wiles, 16. Lindsey, 17. Crooks, 10. Ladapo, 14. Morris, 23. Hastie

Subs: Jones, 4. MacDonald, 6. Wood, 11. Barlaser, 12. Price, 24. Smith, 26. Lamy

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 4. Edwards, 8. Norburn, 11, Giles, 35. Cummings, 9. Lang

Subs: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley, 15. Walker, 20. Morison, 22. Goss, 23. Udoh

