Gold medals, world champs, new belts at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do

Hard-working martial artists at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have been training hard at their base at Oldbury Wells School and are reaping the rewards.

Zara Gregory, Sally Compson-Lea, Marcin Makarewicz, Tom Hardwidge, Daisy Watkins. Middle J Baker, Albert Makarewicz, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea. Front Evie Dennis and Anna Bradford. Not pictured but also successful – Ellie Yeomans and Lewis Crook

Twelve students have been successful in being promoted to a new grade, with the highest number of female students taking part in the club’s 23 year history.

Instructors Gary Plant and Anna Bradford reported it was one of their most technically skilled gradings to date, with impressive grading scores as a result.

Anna said, “Having an independent examiner comes with its own challenges as the students are nervous and the pass or fail decision is completely out of our hands – but it is totally fair and every candidate receives invaluable feedback.”

Meanwhile Jack Light repeated his gold medal winning success. The teenager earned his first gold medal last month and has done it again at the East Midlands Championships. Jack continues to prepare for his black belt grading next spring.

Finally students David Rowley and Marcin Makarewicz have been selected to represent the country as part of the National Squad at the World Championships in Scotland in November.

Marcin will take part as a red-stripe competitor while David Rowley will compete at black belt level alongside his role as National Coach.



