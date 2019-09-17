14.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Home Sport

Hat-trick of independents trophy points finishes for Telford’s Smith on Knockhill debut

By Shropshire Live

Knockhill Circuit in Scotland provided a fresh challenge for first year Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship racer Rob Smith over the weekend, 14th/15th September, where the MG6 racer made strong progress and secured Independents Trophy points in all three encounters.

Touring car racer Rob Smith progresses well on first visit to Knockhill: Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall
Touring car racer Rob Smith progresses well on first visit to Knockhill: Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall

Having never previously visited the tight, twisty and undulating 1.27-mile Fife track, Telford driver Smith had plenty of work to do during practice on Saturday but he made consistent gains over the course of the weekend to take his first Independents scoring hat-trick since the Croft event in June.

Ending round 22 just outside the overall top 20, in 14th place in class, the Excelr8 Motorsport racer was 22nd overall in round 23, an improved 12th in the Independents, and he then added another top 15 result in class with 23rd overall in the third and final contest.

“It was nice to go somewhere new, it’s a long time since I’ve visited a track I’ve not been to before”, said Smith, “Knockhill is a great little track, there are so many challenges, blind crests, twists and turns – it’s a good challenge. I think we did a reasonably good job to be honest, the pace wasn’t outstanding but with a bit more time and a few tweaks we could’ve been another step forward.

“It’s a very busy lap with such a big grid as well, there’s a lot more going on than, for example, Brands Hatch Indy which is the same length. You can see how competitive the championship is, so to be as close as we were in terms of pace was encouraging as was beating some very good drivers on merit. Overall, I’m happy with the way the weekend unfolded.”

Improving his pace through both practice sessions and qualifying on Saturday, Draper Tools, Lane Roofing, BMTR, Genco Logistics, CAM Systems, Evolution Fire and Security, Third Millennium, Rocket Graphics, Credo Asset Finance and Integro Insurance Brokers supported driver Smith ended the grid determining session with the 28th fastest time – little more than a second shy of the outright top 10.

Running medium compound Dunlop tyres for race one of the weekend on Sunday, Smith dropped back a place on the first lap but then gained two positions on lap two after an incident at the chicane. Following a lengthy Safety Car period, racing resumed on lap nine with Smith in 27th place.

Gaining three positions on lap 11, after an incident at McIntyres, Smith held 24th place and closed right onto the tail of team-mate Sam Osborne. On lap 13, though, Smith was edged back to 25th by a recovering manufacturer-entered BMW.

Maintaining the position for several laps, Smith moved into 23rd when Stephen Jelly pitted and he closed more and more on the sister Excelr8 MG6. Into lap 23 there was just 0.139 seconds between the duo and Smith duly pounced, passing Osborne and pulling away – actually moving up into 21st overall and 14th in the Independents too due to retirement for Ollie Jackson’s Ford Focus.

Smith aimed for more progress in round 23 and from 20th on the grid he made a clean start and safely negotiated a very busy first few corners. Positions changed with regularity over the first few laps so, as the race reached mid-distance, Smith was in 23rd place and 14th in the Independents.

Closing on the tightly bunched trio of cars ahead, after passing the VW of Michael Crees for 22nd Smith then went by Mark Blundell’s Audi on the run up the hill into lap 15 to claim 21st overall and 12th in class.

Lapping strongly, the MG6 racer maintained his top 12 placing in the Independents Trophy to the chequered flag on lap 24 but he was elbowed back to 22nd overall with a few laps to go by the recovering Colin Turkington – the championship leader having been pitched off the track early on.

Running the ‘soft’ compound tyres for the last race of the day, Smith started 22nd and was edged back a couple of positions on a dramatic first lap before the Safety Car was deployed due to a couple of stranded cars, following contact.

At the re-start on lap eight Smith held 24th place and into lap nine he got alongside Crees to grab 23rd position and 15th in the Independents. When a wheel detached from Mike Bushell’s Honda Civic on lap 15 Smith moved into 22nd overall and 14th in class, and after the resulting Safety Car period he was edged back to 23rd and 15th in the Independents where he stayed to the flag.

Silverstone National Circuit in Northamptonshire is the next destination for Smith with the penultimate race meeting of his maiden BTCC season taking place a fortnight from now, over the weekend 28th/29th September.

2019 Kwik Fit BTCC Independents Trophy Standings: 16th Rob Smith, 59pts

2019 Jack Sears Trophy Standings: 5th Rob Smith, 218pts

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Woman in her 90s has cash stolen during distraction burglary in Oswestry

Police are investigating after a woman in her 90s had cash stolen during a distraction burglary in Oswestry.
Read Article

Firefighters called to car fire on A5 in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a car fire near the Woodcote Roundabout on the A5 in Shrewsbury this morning.
Read Article
The antlers of the deer became entwined in the wire fencing. Photo: RSPCA

Deer rescued after getting caught in fencing near Shrewsbury

A deer who was caught up in a fence has been rescued by the RSPCA after his antlers became entwined in the wire.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Hugh Jaques is one of four players chosen to represent Great Britain’s over-40s team in the International Tennis Federation’s Young Seniors World Championships in Miami

Shropshire tennis ace Hugh looking forward to representing Great Britain in Miami next month

Shropshire tennis ace Hugh Jaques insists being selected to represent Great Britain in a prestigious international tournament next month is a huge honour.
Read Article
Touring car racer Rob Smith progresses well on first visit to Knockhill: Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall

Hat-trick of independents trophy points finishes for Telford’s Smith on Knockhill debut

Knockhill Circuit in Scotland provided a fresh challenge for first year Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship racer Rob Smith over the weekend.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Southend United

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build some much-needed momentum when they face beleaguered Southend United on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Graham Wynn OBE, Chairman of the Marches LEP

Shropshire businesses urged to ‘Have Your Say’ on strategic plan for growth

Businesses across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are being urged to have their input into a new strategic plan to help unlock millions of pounds of future investment in the region.
Read Article
Rob Kilner, Store Manager; Charlotte Nutting, FBC Manby Bowdler; and Lizzy McNally, Cooper Green Pooks

Shrewsbury’s iconic independent shopping street welcomes new bed shop

Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury’s iconic independent shopping street, has welcomed a new bed shop in the unit previously occupied by Feather & Black.
Read Article
Andy Whyle, Chair of BESST

Green business awards thrown open for first time

Businesses in Shropshire are being urged to showcase projects that are increasing sustainability.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.
Read Article
Locomotive Standard 4 No. 75069, which was damaged back in July and has now been repaired. Photo: CG Wright

Locomotive repaired and back in action for Steam Gala

A newly-restored steam locomotive which was damaged when a tree fell across the line at the Severn Valley Railway is back in action in time for next week’s Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
Llarni with her dad Chic Bates

Llarni scaling new heights for Shrewsbury legend dad

A Shrewsbury woman is scaling in heights as a tribute to her dad who is a football club ‘legend’ in the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

John Lennon with his fellow Beatles as global fame beckoned. Photo: Terrence Spencer

Lennon film director in Shropshire for Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend

A top film director will be in Shropshire this weekend to talk about one of the world’s most influential songwriters.
Read Article
The cast of Aladdin at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Theatre Severn pantomime Aladdin to take audiences on a magic carpet ride of fun

The cast of Aladdin at Theatre Severn has been unveiled as the venue prepares to repeat the success of last year's pantomime Mother Goose.
Read Article
Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford's 20th pantomime is celebrated.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
14.8 ° C
16.7 °
12.8 °
76 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Tue
16 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP