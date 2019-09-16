Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Southend United

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build some much-needed momentum when they face beleaguered Southend United on Tuesday evening.

Shrewsbury Town are fully expected to pile on Southend’s misery, with the Shrimpers gaining just a single point in their opening seven games.

The Essex based outfit sacked former Tottenham Hotspur assistant Kevin Bond, with Gary Waddock in temporary charge.

Southend have also conceded 20 goals so far – the most in League One, but did draw 3-3 with Fleetwood at the weekend.

Sam Ricketts is unlikely to start Jason Cummings tomorrow. The former Rangers man netted the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against AFC Wimbledon, but is reportedly not match fit enough to start.

Dave Edwards (ankle) was absent at the weekend and may not feature. Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis are out.

However, winger Shaun Whalley is available after suspension following his red card in the 3-0 defeat against Ipswich.

Shrewsbury beat Southend 2-0 in last season’s corresponding fixture thanks to goals from Greg Docherty and Lee Angol. Town are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Southend, and have won five on the bounce.

The visitors could be without Australian international Mark Milligan who has a leg injury. Nathan Ralph (hamstring) may also miss out.

Former Aston Villa defender Liam Ridgewell is likely to be absent with a calf problem. John White (ankle) is also a doubt.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (5-3-2)

25. O’Leary, 17. Love, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 11. Giles, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn, 23. Udoh, 9. Lang

Subs: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley, 18. McCormick, 19. Barnett, 20. Morison, 39. Cummings

Southend United: (4-4-2)



1. Oxley, 2. Bwomono, 15. Kiernan, 24. Lennon, 39. Blackman, 36. Hutchinson, 18. Mantom, 16. Hamilton, 11. McLaughlin, 10. Cox, 7. Humphrys

Subs: 4. Hyam, 8. Dieng, 13. Bishop, 14. Goodship, 17. Ndukwu, 19. Shaughnessy, 24. Demetriou

