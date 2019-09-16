15.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 16, 2019
Home Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Southend United

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build some much-needed momentum when they face beleaguered Southend United on Tuesday evening.

Shrewsbury Town are fully expected to pile on Southend’s misery, with the Shrimpers gaining just a single point in their opening seven games.

The Essex based outfit sacked former Tottenham Hotspur assistant Kevin Bond, with Gary Waddock in temporary charge.

Southend have also conceded 20 goals so far – the most in League One, but did draw 3-3 with Fleetwood at the weekend.

Sam Ricketts is unlikely to start Jason Cummings tomorrow. The former Rangers man netted the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against AFC Wimbledon, but is reportedly not match fit enough to start.

Dave Edwards (ankle) was absent at the weekend and may not feature. Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis are out.

However, winger Shaun Whalley is available after suspension following his red card in the 3-0 defeat against Ipswich.

Shrewsbury beat Southend 2-0 in last season’s corresponding fixture thanks to goals from Greg Docherty and Lee Angol. Town are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Southend, and have won five on the bounce.

The visitors could be without Australian international Mark Milligan who has a leg injury. Nathan Ralph (hamstring) may also miss out.

Former Aston Villa defender Liam Ridgewell is likely to be absent with a calf problem. John White (ankle) is also a doubt.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (5-3-2)

25. O’Leary, 17. Love, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 11. Giles, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn, 23. Udoh, 9. Lang

Subs: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley, 18. McCormick, 19. Barnett, 20. Morison, 39. Cummings

Southend United: (4-4-2)

1. Oxley, 2. Bwomono, 15. Kiernan, 24. Lennon, 39. Blackman, 36. Hutchinson, 18. Mantom, 16. Hamilton, 11. McLaughlin, 10. Cox, 7. Humphrys

Subs: 4. Hyam, 8. Dieng, 13. Bishop, 14. Goodship, 17. Ndukwu, 19. Shaughnessy, 24. Demetriou

Other League One Fixtures

Bolton V Oxford: (20:00)
Bristol Rovers V Gillingham
Coventry V AFC Wimbledon
Doncaster V Blackpool
MK Dons V Ipswich
Portsmouth V Burton
Rochdale V Lincoln
Sunderland V Rotherham
Tranmere V Peterborough
Wycombe V Accrington

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Two people dead and one critical in Church Stretton collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars collided on Saturday killing two people and leaving one person in a critical condition.
Read Article
An artist impression of the planned health and medical development for Whitchurch

Plans for health and medical development in Whitchurch resubmitted

Plans for a health and medical development for Whitchurch have been resubmitted for consideration by planners.
Read Article
Staff were honoured at the awards ceremony held by the Trust which runs Shropshire’s acute hospitals

Staff celebrated at Shropshire hospitals VIP awards ceremony

Staff have been honoured at an awards ceremony held by the Trust which runs Shropshire’s acute hospitals.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Southend United

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build some much-needed momentum when they face beleaguered Southend United on Tuesday evening.
Read Article

Match Report: AFC Wimbledon 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prevent a third successive away defeat as debutant Jason Cummings ensures the spoils are shared.
Read Article

Match Preview: AFC Wimbledon v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their first league fixture in a fortnight as Sam Ricketts receives a double fitness boost.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury partners with Shrewsbury Town in the Community﻿

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has partnered with Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury, which will see the car-dealership gain the naming rights of the Football Hub.
Read Article
John Merry, head of employment at Lanyon Bowdler

Free advice for Shropshire businesses at employment law event

Shropshire businesses will get the chance to be updated on the very latest employment law changes at a series of seminars in October.
Read Article
Staff at Ludlow firm held events throughout the past year for the charity Hands Together, a group which co-ordinates volunteers and other charities to support community cohesion and aid local people

Kind-hearted Ludlow lawyers donate to charity Hands Together

A Ludlow law firm has donated over £1,500 to a local charity which supports vulnerable people.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.
Read Article
Locomotive Standard 4 No. 75069, which was damaged back in July and has now been repaired. Photo: CG Wright

Locomotive repaired and back in action for Steam Gala

A newly-restored steam locomotive which was damaged when a tree fell across the line at the Severn Valley Railway is back in action in time for next week’s Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
Llarni with her dad Chic Bates

Llarni scaling new heights for Shrewsbury legend dad

A Shrewsbury woman is scaling in heights as a tribute to her dad who is a football club ‘legend’ in the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford's 20th pantomime is celebrated.
Read Article
Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, City of Wells is known for its dramatic chimney eruptions when working hard, earning it the nickname ‘Volcano’

Volcanic action and non-stop steam at flagship Severn Valley Railway gala

A feast for steam enthusiasts of all ages is on the cards as the Severn Valley Railway prepares for its 2019 Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
The truck can be seen on display alongside aircraft and other vehicles at RAF Museum Cosford. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

‘Father of the RAF’ Lord Trenchard’s truck goes on display at RAF Museum Cosford

A Bedford MWC 15cwt Truck that was specially prepared to act as the bier for the ‘Father of the Royal Air Force’, Lord Trenchard’s funeral in 1956 is now on display at RAF Museum Cosford.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
mist
15.4 ° C
17.2 °
13.9 °
67 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP