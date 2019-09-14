12.9 C
Match Report: AFC Wimbledon 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town prevent a third successive away defeat as debutant Jason Cummings ensures the spoils are shared.

The former Nottingham Forest and Rangers striker made an instant impact as he came off the bench to level in the 73rd minute.

Ebanks Ethan-Landell was credited with the opener, although Dons striker Joe Pigott may claim it was him who got the final touch.

This contest was never likely to be laden with goals with both sides severely struggling to find the back of the net.

Sam Ricketts attempted to rectify the worrying statistic of four goals in the opening seven league matches by bringing in Jason Cummings and Callum Lang.

The latter was given the opportunity to start in one of four changes from the side that crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Ipswich.

Ollie Norburn (knee) and Ro Shaun-Williams (hamstring) made a welcome return to the starting eleven. Former AFC Telford striker Daniel Udoh was handed a start, as veteran forward Steve Morison dropped to the bench.

Dave Edwards didn’t travel to London, with the ex Wales international believed to be suffering with complications from his recent ankle problems.

Walley Downes’ side also altered their attacking line up with Finland U21 international Marcus Forss getting the nod following his consolation against MK Dons.

The Brentford loanee almost repaid his manager early on, but was denied by a smart Max O’Leary stop.

The Forss was certainly with AFC Wimbledon early on with the Fin’s quick turn and snapshot resulting in a heart in mouths moment for Town.

Shrewsbury’s attacking play was limited in the first half. Callum Lang was lurking inside the area, but Josh Laurent’s cross was scrambled away before the Wigan Athletic loanee could pounce.

Marcus Forss continued to impress those in attendance, but his header was comfortably claimed following an accurate Will Nightingale cross.

Then former Charlton Athletic winger Scott Wagstaff sent a delivery into the box. Joe Piggott rose highest but could only power his header over the bar.

AFC Wimbledon deservedly took the lead after the hour mark. A corner was whipped into the danger area and it was difficult to tell who diverted it home, but Joe Pigott wheeled away. It was credited as an own goal with former Wolves man Ethan Ebanks-Landell listed as the scorer.

The home side continued to create an array of opportunities. Marcus Forss placed an effort wide after Guinness-Walker’s tantalising delivery.

Former Sunderland defender Donald Love kept the score at 1-0 as he hacked Will Nightingale’s header off the line.

Shrewsbury barely had a chance to catch their breath as Paul Kalambayi strode forward. The youngster blasted a 25-yard attempt which was tipped over by Max O’Leary.

Sam Ricketts’ half-time team talk appeared to have the desired impact as Town began positively.

However, they were unable to work goalkeeper Nathan Trott, with the Dons defence standing firm.

Jason Cummings’ introduction was met by a roar from the Town faithful, and his welcome appeared to spur him on.

And the former Peterborough United man equalised with 17 minutes remaining. Ryan Giles pinged a cross into the box and Cummings swept home.

Both sides pushed for a winner. Watford loanee Michael Folivi ghosted behind the Town backline before knocking the ball back for Adam Roscrow, but his shot was bravely blocked.

Shrewsbury could have stolen all three points as the game drew to a close. Josh Laurent drove forward but skewed his effort wide.

Town extend their unbeaten record to nine against the Dons, but the story could have been completely different had the home side taken their first half chances.

Shrewsbury welcome Southend United on Tuesday night, whilst AFC Wimbledon face Coventry City.

Attendance: 4,084 (429 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

AFC Wimbledon: (3-5-2)
1. Trott, 30. Kalambayi, 5. Nightingale, 21. Delaney, 2. O’Neill, 7. Wagstaff, 8. Hartigan, 33. Reilly (74), 18. Guinness-Walker, 39. Pigott (79), 15. Forss (79)

Subs: 9. Appiah, 10. Roscrow (79), 12. Rudoni, 13. Tzanev, 17. Folivi (79), 23. Sanders (74), 37. Osew

Subs Not Used: 9. Appiah, 12. Rudoni, 13. Tzanev, 37. Osew

Shrewsbury Town: (5-3-2)
25. O’Leary, 17. Love, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 11. Giles, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn (79), 23. Udoh (68), 9. Lang (85)

Subs: Murphy, 6. Beckles, 15. Walker (79), 18. McCormick, 19. Barnett, 20. Morison (85), 39. Cummings (68)

Subs Not Used: Murphy, 6. Beckles, 18. McCormick, 19. Barnett

Other League One Results

Accrington 1 – 3 Sunderland
Blackpool 0 – 3 MK Dons
Burton 0 – 0 Coventry
Gillingham 2 – 0 Wycombe
Ipswich 0 – 0 Doncaster
Lincoln 0 – 1 Bristol Rovers
Oxford 3 – 0 Tranmere
Peterborough 6 – 0 Rochdale
Rotherham 6 – 1 Bolton
Southend 3 – 3 Fleetwood

Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

