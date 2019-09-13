Match Preview: AFC Wimbledon v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their first league fixture in a fortnight as Sam Ricketts receives a double fitness boost.

Town’s clash against Peterborough United last week was postponed owing to international call-ups.

Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles were in the Grenada sides, as the Spice Boys recorded 2-1 wins over St Kitts and Nevis and Belize.

Wolves loanee Ryan Giles was involved with the England U20 squad, as the Three Lions drew 0-0 with Holland and beat Switzerland 1-0.

The international break gave Ro Shaun-Williams and Ollie Norburn a chance to recover from their injuries.

Former Manchester United defender Williams, has been out with a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-0 defeat against MK Dons.

Ollie Norburn has not featured at all this season after suffering a knee problem during the club’s Portugal camp.

However, striker Fejiri Okenabirhie remains unavailable with a hamstring injury. Shaun Whalley will serve a one match suspension following his red card in the 3-0 defeat to Ipswich. Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis (both knee) remain out.

Sam Ricketts could hand a debut to former Nottingham Forest and Rangers man Jason Cummings, whilst Callum Lang is expected to be on the bench. A rare Luke Waterfall double gave Shrewsbury a 2-1 win in this fixture last season.

The home side will be without former AFC Telford defender Rod McDonald who has damaged knee ligaments.

Midfielder Anthony Wordsworth is unexpected to be available owing to an Achilles complaint. Ossama Ashley is also a doubt.

However, Brentford loanee Max Sanders (knee) should be fit after struggling toward the end of the 2-1 loss to bitter rivals MK Dons.

The Dons are yet to win this campaign and have emerged victorious just once in their last seven games home games.

Possible Line Ups

AFC Wimbledon: (3-5-2)

24. McDonnell, 30. Kalambayi, 6. Thomas, 21. Delaney, 2. O’Neill, 7. Wagstaff, 5. Nightingale, 33. Reilly, 18. Guinness-Walker, 39. Pigott, 15. Forss

Subs: 9. Appiah, 10. Roscrow, 12. Rudoni, 13. Tzanev, 17. Folivi, 23. Sanders, 37. Osew

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 6. Beckles, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 22. Goss, 4. Edwards, 28. Laurent, 11. Giles, 35. Cummings, 20. Morison

Subs: 1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 8. Norburn, 9. Lang, 16. Vincelot, 21. Thompson, 23. Udoh

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Sunderland

Blackpool V MK Dons

Burton V Coventry

Gillingham V Wycombe

Ipswich V Doncaster

Lincoln V Bristol Rovers

Oxford V Tranmere

Peterborough V Rochdale

Rotherham V Bolton

Southend V Fleetwood

