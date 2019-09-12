Shropshire nominations invited for LTA Awards

Nominations are now being invited to recognise the outstanding contribution of individuals, clubs and venues in Shropshire, as part of the annual Lawn Tennis Association Awards.

Broseley’s Pat Clarke was named as Shropshire’s volunteer of the year in 2018 before also being selected as a regional winner. Pat, second left, received her county prize at Tennis Shropshire’s presentation dinner, from, left, Jilly Broadbent, the Tennis Shropshire president, Shrewsbury Town FC chief executive Brian Caldwell and Adam Wharf, the director of performance tennis at The Shrewsbury Club

Held in collaboration with the LTA, Tennis Shropshire is seeking nominations to highlight the county’s unsung tennis heroes.

Launched in 2015, with the help of Shropshire’s former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, the awards recognise the many thousands of inspirational individuals involved in tennis across the country, dedicating their precious time and energy.

They turn the spotlight on the extraordinary contribution of those who help to open the sport up to new audiences.

It’s an opportunity to celebrate individuals and venues that make a difference in the local community – from the 25,000 volunteers, to the 4,400 coaches and almost 1,000 officials to over 20,000 schools, 2,700 clubs and over 9,700 LTA approved tournaments across the UK.

Shropshire nominations are invited across 10 categories – Volunteer award, young person award, coach award, club award (£5,000 grant for winner), community and parks award (£5,000 grant for winner), education award, disability award, official of the year award, competition of the year award and lifetime achievement.

All nominations will go forward to the LTA’s judging panel, where county winners for each of the categories will be selected.

County winners, to be announced at a Tennis Shropshire presentation dinner in November, will then progress to a regional shortlist, where 70 regional winners from across England, Scotland and Wales will be chosen.

Thirty outstanding individuals and venues will then be shortlisted as national finalists and be invited to the LTA Tennis Awards national ceremony in July 2020, where 10 overall winners will be crowned.

Sarah Downes, Tennis Shropshire’s LTA Awards co-ordinator, said: “We are very lucky in Shropshire to have so many amazing volunteers, tennis facilities, programmes and coaches. The awards is a great opportunity to formally recognise them and say thank you.

“Over the years we have had hundreds of nominations from across the county and some of them have gone on to win regional awards, so we really do have a tremendous county to play tennis in.

“We can’t wait to read the nominations this year, and whilst judging them is always hard, it is one of the best parts of the tennis calendar.”

LTA deputy president David Rawlinson added: “The LTA Tennis Awards are a real celebration of the people that work at all levels of our sport, who are vital in growing the game.

“As the governing body for tennis in Britain, we can’t achieve our vision of opening up our sport without them, so I’d like to encourage as many people as possible to nominate an individual, club or venue that makes a real difference in their local community so we can recognise their achievements and thank them for all that they do.”

Shropshire nominations close on October 16.

To nominate or find out more about the LTA Tennis Awards, visit www.lta.org.uk/awards

