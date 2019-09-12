Former Shrewsbury Town striker urges Sam Ricketts not to panic

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards tells Shropshire Live that Sam Ricketts must not panic in the search for more goals, as he backs new recruits to shine.

Shrewsbury’s goal-shy form has caused concern amongst supporters, with only Bolton Wanderers netting less.

Town have only found the back of the net four times in the league so far this season, which has prompted Sam Ricketts to bring in Jason Cummings and Callum Lang.

The duo are in line to make their debuts against AFC Wimbledon at the weekend, with supporters hoping that they can fire on all cylinders.

But former Town man Dean Edwards, who also represented Wolves and a host of clubs abroad, has urged Sam Ricketts not to abandon his defensive responsibilities.

He told Shropshire Live: “I know when I was at Wolves, the season we got relegated, I was playing up front with Andy Mutch and although the goals were going in; it was other parts of the team that suffered.

“Sam Ricketts does have to be careful not to over compensate the defending, whilst changing the style of play to get goals. The one thing he must not do is panic, as there is still a long way to go this season.”

With Fejiri Okenabirhie (hamstring) on the side-lines, and Steve Morison yet to break his duck for Shrewsbury, the onus is on the new recruits to boost the club’s goal return.

Jason Cummings, a Scotland international, has scored 90 career goals in 219 appearances to date, and Edwards has backed the former Nottingham Forest striker to hit the ground running at Shrewsbury.

He added: “Jason Cummings has very good pedigree if he can settle into the environment, I think he can do a good job.

“At 24 he is a good age to really kick-start his career. He has cost a fee so the pressure will be on from the start.”

Joining Cummings at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, is former Liverpool trainee Callum Lang, who has signed on loan from Wigan Athletic.

