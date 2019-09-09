14 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 9, 2019
Home Sport

Professional tennis returns to Shrewsbury this month with $25,000 men’s tournament

By Shropshire Live

Professional tennis makes a popular return to Shropshire this month as The Shrewsbury Club hosts the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.

The Shrewsbury Club regularly hosts top international tennis tournaments for both men and women
The Shrewsbury Club regularly hosts top international tennis tournaments for both men and women

Players from across Europe will be heading to the town to take part in a $25,000 men’s event between Monday, September 23 and Saturday, September 28, when the singles final takes place.

It will be the first men’s event staged on the indoor courts at the Sundorne Road venue since February 2018, although The Shrewsbury Club has since twice hosted women’s events, including a $60,000 tournament earlier this year.

Admission will be free for spectators throughout the week to watch rising stars of professional tennis competing in the International Tennis Federation tournament.

The main draw acceptance list has been announced and includes up and coming British player Jack Draper, 17, who reached the boys’ singles final at Wimbledon in 2018, and Evan Hoyt, 24, a quarter-finalist in the mixed doubles, partnering Eden Silva, at this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

Both players are currently ranked around 350 in the world as they continue to move in the right direction.

Draper has played at The Shrewsbury Club before, winning a junior tournament in 2013, and lifted two $25,000 Futures titles earlier this summer, shortly after playing in the men’s doubles in the main draw at Wimbledon.

Aidan McHugh, who is mentored by Andy Murray, is among the other Brits on the provisional entry list, which also features experienced Illya Marchenko, from Ukraine, who was ranked as high as 49 in the world in 2016.

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said: “It’s always exciting to see the main draw acceptance list for the first time and, while things can change with the schedule of players, there’s some very exciting players among the provisional entries.

“There will always be players appearing here in Shrewsbury that will go on to significantly climb the rankings.

“Two of our former men’s champions in recent years have done that as Frenchman Quentin Halys has been just outside the top 100 while Yannick Maden, another former winner from Germany, broke into the top 100 earlier this year.

“We have not had a British winner in the men’s singles event here since Dan Evans in 2013 – and look how well he’s done since – while both Marcus Willis and Ed Corrie have since reached the final.”

The Shrewsbury tournaments are always well supported by local tennis fans – with Dave hoping that will be the case once more with free admission from the qualifying rounds through to the final.

“We want this to be a festival of tennis,” he added. “We want it to be a chance for people who have not perhaps had the opportunity to watch professional tennis before to come and have a look. The standard and quality of matches is exceptionally high.

“Court-side stands will be in place from the middle of the week, with viewing available from the club’s balcony which overlooks the courts before that.

“These tournaments are always well attended – we love hosting them – and we are delighted with the support we receive from local people.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Police issue warning as fraudsters target elderly with telephone scam

Police are urging people to be vigilant and to not be fooled by a recent spate of telephone fraud scams.
Read Article
The newly upgraded state-of-the-art level crossing in Whittington. Photo: Network Rail

Network Rail completes Whittington level crossing upgrade

The A495 at Whittington level crossing has reopened following after a nine day closure to allow Network Rail engineers to fully replace the worn crossing surface.
Read Article

Telford’s new footbridge shortlisted for prestigious global award

Telford’s new footbridge has been shortlisted for a prestigious global award organised by the Institution of Civil Engineers.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The Shrewsbury Club regularly hosts top international tennis tournaments for both men and women

Professional tennis returns to Shrewsbury this month with $25,000 men’s tournament

Professional tennis makes a popular return to Shropshire this month as The Shrewsbury Club hosts the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Some of the winners and runners-up at Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships on court at The Shrewsbury Club

Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships hailed a great success

Delighted Tennis Shropshire chairman Simon Jones has hailed the County Championships a great success.
Read Article
Shropshire’s over-65s ladies can look forward to life in division one next year

Promotion joy for Shropshire’s over-65 ladies in LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships

Shropshire’s over-65s ladies team have impressively clinched promotion to division one of the LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Rob Hughes from Reech Media, Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals and Peter Sims from 7video

Shropshire BizFest to transform networking

Shropshire BizFest returns this Thursday 12 September, with the event promising something very different to standard networking.
Read Article
Andrew Goddard, Morris Lubricants’ chairman (front left), presents the cheque to Jenny Everington, Shropshire MNDA branch secretary, watched by Edward Goddard, Morris Leisure’s managing director (far left), Sarah Lyons, Morris Leisure’s marketing and business executive, Elaine Green, a Morris Lubricants’ fundraiser, Shropshire MNDA branch chairman and treasurer Liz Panitz and Malcolm Love and Oxon Hall Touring Park management team Clive and Virginia Jones, Nick and Sandra Bellinger and Gareth and Judith Jones

Companies raise £6,355 to support Shropshire MNDA branch

Two Shropshire companies have given the county’s branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association a £6,355 boost thanks to their fundraising efforts.
Read Article
Julie alongside Tax Consultant, Charlie Thompson and Associate Tax Consultant David Whitfield

Whittingham Riddell further expands its specialist Tax Team

Whittingham Riddell have welcomed tax expert Julie Jarvis as a Senior Tax Consultant as the firm further expands its specialist tax team.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Ludlow’s Old Downton Lodge

Exclusive art exhibition comes to Ludlow

Ludlow’s Old Downton Lodge is set to welcome the locally based acclaimed portrait artist, Daniel James Yeomans, for an exclusive art exhibition.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Market Hall traders Brenda Docherty, of The Icing Tip; Tom Hayes, of Tom’s Table; Sarah Thirlwall, of Polly Pea, and Pabel Kumar Saha, of House of Yum

﻿Shrewsbury Market Hall launches picture frame appeal to celebrate traders in artistic installation

Shrewsbury Market Hall has launched a public appeal for donations of unwanted large picture frames to celebrate its traders in an artistic installation.
Read Article
Members of the Oswestry team include, left to right, Hannah (volunteer), John (adviser), Helen (volunteer), Jackie Jeffrey (Chief Executive Officer), Alison Edwards (Advice Session Supervisor)

Oswestry Citizens Advice appeals for new volunteers

A Shropshire charity is marking World Spinal Cord Injury Day by highlighting the plight of people suffering from serious physical disabilities - and how it can help.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, City of Wells is known for its dramatic chimney eruptions when working hard, earning it the nickname ‘Volcano’

Volcanic action and non-stop steam at flagship Severn Valley Railway gala

A feast for steam enthusiasts of all ages is on the cards as the Severn Valley Railway prepares for its 2019 Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
The truck can be seen on display alongside aircraft and other vehicles at RAF Museum Cosford. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

‘Father of the RAF’ Lord Trenchard’s truck goes on display at RAF Museum Cosford

A Bedford MWC 15cwt Truck that was specially prepared to act as the bier for the ‘Father of the Royal Air Force’, Lord Trenchard’s funeral in 1956 is now on display at RAF Museum Cosford.
Read Article

Weekend festival set to uncover The Beatles in Comics

Beatles expert and former Marvel Comics comic book creator Tim Quinn is set to uncover the fab four in comics during the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th - 15th September.
Read Article
Charlotte Nutting & Alex Nicoll at The Meadow Inn

Popular Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

A popular Ironbridge pub has been given a promising new lease of life having been acquired by the same successful team behind the nearby White Hart.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
14 ° C
15.6 °
12.8 °
82 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP