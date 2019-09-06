Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships hailed a great success

Delighted Tennis Shropshire chairman Simon Jones has hailed the County Championships a great success.

Some of the winners and runners-up at Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships on court at The Shrewsbury Club

The popular annual tournament, once again held at The Shrewsbury Club, attracted 192 entries from under-eights through to adult players taking part in both singles and doubles competitions.

A club challenge event for junior players, with the emphasis on fun, opened the tournament ahead of the main draw matches getting under way.

A host of entertaining tennis was served up throughout the week, with a presentation evening, attended by more than 100 guests, bringing the Championships to a close.

Entry numbers were boosted by the success of The Road to the County Championships, a number of smaller competitions held around the county, at Ludlow Castle Tennis Club, Ellesmere College, Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club and Telford Tennis Centre, in the run up to County Championships to help prepare younger players for the tournament.

“To have 192 entries was fantastic,” said Simon. “The Championships has become an excellent festival of tennis – and the feedback we’ve had has been really, really positive from both players and also their parents. It was a great week.

“There were a lot of people taking part for the first time, players of all standards from all levels. It was nice to see a wide range of age groups involved and it helped to add to the atmosphere off court as well.

“A big thank you to the parents and grandparents for supporting the junior players and making sure they got to the club on time to play their matches.

“It was also lovely to hear from some parents that the tournament had not only been good for their children, but how they had also had a great time socially and made new friends.”

Simon added: “Over 100 people attended the presentation when the trophies were awarded. I’ve never seen so many there, so that went very well, and the support throughout the week was just fantastic.

“It carries on the momentum of the last few years with a wonderful atmosphere on and off court. The tournament really is an event the county can be proud of.

“Our thanks to Simon Haddleton and Amy Dannatt as they did a brilliant job running it. The effort and commitment they have put in, including the Road to the County Championships, has just been phenomenal.

“The Shrewsbury Club were again excellent hosts, with the staff so accommodating, supportive and helpful. They make it such a wonderful venue for people to come along and enjoy the whole atmosphere throughout.”

