Promotion joy for Shropshire’s over-65 ladies in LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships

Shropshire’s over-65s ladies team have impressively clinched promotion to division one of the LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships.

They completed their successful season with a 3-1 victory over Essex at Basildon, a result which secured second place in Division 2B and means they can now look forward to playing at a higher level next year.

Jane Williams, the team’s captain, congratulated her fellow players – Liz Boyle, Jane Brown, Gill Snodgrass and Celia Toogood, chief organiser – on their achievement.

Shropshire produced another strong team performance after making the long journey south to Basildon to face Essex at the David Lloyd Centre.

Pre-match preparation took the team to Southend-on-Sea to celebrate Celia’s birthday and travel to the end of the longest pier in the world by train before walking back.

Shropshire then delivered the result they needed to seal promotion.

Liz Boyle and Jane Williams, the first pair, won both rubbers, before the county’s second pair Jane Brown and Celia Toogood, were successful against the second Essex pair.

Shropshire were runners-up to Norfolk in Division 2B, a group which also featured Dorset, Leicestershire, Northumberland and Essex.

