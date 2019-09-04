Match Report: Port Vale 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town begin their 2019/20 EFL Trophy campaign with a defeat as Port Vale come from behind to secure victory.

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Kieran Kennedy saw the ball ricochet off him in the 27th minute – which subsequently gave the visitors the lead.

But the Valiants hit back in the second half with debutant Jordan Archer sealing a 75th minute winner, following David Amoo’s equaliser from the spot.

Sam Ricketts made six changes to the side that lost 3-0 against Ipswich. The likes of Joe Murphy, Brad Walker, Scott Golbourne, and Ryan Barnett were given a chance to impress.

The game began at a frenetic pace. Daniel Udoh’s burst of pace troubled Port Vale’s backline, in a bright start for Shrewsbury.

At the other end, former Macclesfield midfielder Ryan Lloyd saw his fierce shot blocked, whilst his header was directed over the bar.

Town took the lead in fortuitous circumstances. Ryan Barnett’s low cross found its way to Scott Golbourne, who fired the ball back into the danger area. It struck Kieran Kennedy and found its way into the back of the net.

The home side’s response was almost an instant equaliser. Winger Cristian Montano made good progress down the flank, his cross was inviting for David Amoo, but the former Liverpool forward struck the post.

Port Vale dominated the majority of the second period. James Gibbons’ 25-yard free-kick was kept out by Joe Murphy. Tom Pope sent a tantalising delivery into the box which just evaded the attention of David Amoo.

John Askey’s outfit levelled the match after the hour mark. David Amoo was adjudged to have been fouled by Donald Love, but the decision was soft. Amoo dusted himself down and beat Joe Murphy from 12 yards.

Substitute Jordan Archer robbed Donald Love in possession and sent a wayward strike goalward that was diverted behind for a corner.

But Archer was not to be denied moments later. James Gibbons floated a cross for Jordan Archer who fired home.

Town attempted to respond but Sean Goss’ header was hacked off the line. Shrewsbury continued to rally, but were unable to locate an equaliser and ultimately slipped to defeat, Shrewsbury are not in action again until September 14th when they visit AFC Wimbledon.

Port Vale face a trip to Newport on Saturday.

Team Line Ups

Port Vale: (4-3-3)

1. Brown, 2. Gibbons, 6. Kennedy, 15. Smith, 3. Crookes, 16. Taylor (64), 18. Evans, 22. Lloyd, 19. Amoo (71), 9. Pope (60), 11. Montano

Subs: 4. Joyce, 5. Legge, 7. Worrall (71), 13. Cullen (64), 20. Burgess, 29. Archer (60), 30. Maddison

Subs Not Used: 4. Joyce, 5. Legge, 20. Burgess, 30. Maddison

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

1. Murphy, 15. Walker, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 17. Love (84), 19. Barnett, 21. Thompson (59), 22. Goss, 28. Laurent, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh



Subs: 4. Edwards, 18. McCormick (59), 20. Morison (84), 25. O’Leary, 26. Rowland, 29. Taylor, 33. Ward

Subs Not Used: 4. Edwards, 25. O’Leary, 26. Rowland, 29. Taylor, 33. Ward

