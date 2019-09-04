Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Handicap League Team makes Final

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club has reached the final of this year’s Handicap League after a very close semi-final that saw last Year’s winner Worfield Golf Club beaten by just one match. The deciding putt in the last match on the last hole was sunk by Phil Harris to take Lilleshall Hall to the Final where they meet Hill Valley Golf Club to battle for the trophy.

Members of the Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Handicap league team

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club have reached the final of the Shropshire and Hereford Union of Golf Clubs Handicap League, where they are playing for the Walker Trophy. This Annual competition commences in April with a first round of matches played between 28 clubs, across Herfordshire and Shropshire, in eight groups. Within each match 6 pairs, comprising one player off 12 handicap or less and 1 player off 13 or more, play a better ball match play game both home and away.

In the first round Lilleshall Hall Golf Club were drawn against Telford Golf Club and Ludlow Golf Club. The team won two of their matches with a 19 hole aggregate to take them into the quarter finals. The quarter finals saw Lilleshall Hall Golf Club meet Shrewsbury Golf Club to play a further home and away match. A convincing victory both home and away took them into the semi-finals against last year’s champions Worfield Golf Club.

“We are delighted to be in the final this year after a very close match against Worfield. Our team this year has been very strong with 21 players making up the teams we have fielded across the event. The team spirit has been excellent and we have played great golf to get here. The matches against Worfield were played in great competitive spirit that resulted in a nail biting finish with Phil Harris sinking the last putt in the last game of the last match. It could not have been any closer. We are now looking forward to the final,” said Steve Faulkner, Team Captain.

Geoff Sellars, Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Captain said: “This has been a great year for the Club’s Handicap League Team. While anything could happen this year, we have a strong track record of winning finals when we reach them. We won the Handicap league previously in 1970, 1981 and 2003. It would be lovely to bring the Trophy home again this year. Importantly, it is a great competition and we are looking forward to playing some good golf against an excellent team from Hill Valley.”

The final will be played against Hill Valley Golf Club who beat Shifnal Golf Club this weekend in the semi-finals after a convincing lead in their home match.

