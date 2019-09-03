Match Preview: Port Vale V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town begin their 2019/20 EFL Trophy campaign against the side that eliminated them from last year’s competition.

Shrewsbury were knocked out of the competition by Vale last campaign, with a penalty shootout deciding the result following a 1-1 draw.

Town come up against their former boss John Askey, who coincidentally has managed three of the four sides in Group D. Shrewsbury will also face Macclesfield and Newcastle United’s U21’s.

Shrewsbury fans will be buoyed by the club’s deadline day transfer activity. Sam Ricketts bolstered his forward line by bringing in Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic – loan) and Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest – undisclosed fee.)

The duo were not signed in time to face Port Vale and thus will be unavailable. Elsewhere, Town offloaded midfielder Anthony Grant to Swindon, where he will stay until at least January.

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie could miss up to a month of action with a hamstring injury. Shaun Whalley is suspended after seeing red in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat against Ipswich.

Ryan Sears, Lenell John-Lewis, and Ollie Norburn all remain out with serious knee injuries. Ro Shaun-Williams (hamstring) remains out.

Town’s last win at Vale came in this competition in December 2017. Louis Dodds and Shaun Whalley were on target in a 2-1 victory.

Vale will be without Tom Conlon through suspension. The 23-year-old was sent off in last season’s 3-0 EFL Trophy loss to Bristol Rovers.

Midfielder Ben Whitfield has left the club after having his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

Winger Cristian Montano returned from concussion to feature in the 1-0 win against Cambridge. But Rhys Browne and Manny Oyeleke (both hamstring) are side-lined .

Defender Kieran Kennedy could feature against his former club for the first time since his departure.

Possible Line Ups

Port Vale: (4-3-3)

1. Brown, 2. Gibbons, 6. Kennedy, 15. Smith, 3. Crookes, 7. Worrall, 4. Joyce, 20. Burgess, 9. Pope, 16. Taylor, 29. Archer

Subs: 5. Legge, 11. Montano, 13. Cullen, 18. Evans, 19. Amoo, 21. Bennett, 30. Maddison

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 3. Golbourne, 15. Walker, 16. Vincelot, 21. Thompson, 11. Giles, 23. Udoh, 20. Morison



Subs: 4. Edwards, 17. Love, 18. McCormick, 22. Goss, 25. O’Leary, 27. Rowland, 28. Laurent

Other EFL Trophy Fixtures

Northern

Group A: Grimsby V Scunthorpe

Group B: Accrington V Fleetwood

Group C: Salford V Aston Villa U21

Group D: Macclesfield V Newcastle U21

Group E: Crewe V Burton

Group F: Bolton V Bradford

Group G: Blackpool V Morecambe

Group H: Doncaster V Lincoln

Southern

Group A: Gillingham V Colchester / Ipswich V Tottenham Hotspur U21

Group B: Oxford V Norwich U21/ Portsmouth V Crawley



Group C: AFC Wimbledon V Brighton U21 / Leyton Orient V Southend

Group D: Forest Green V Southampton U21 / Coventry V Walsall

Group E: Exeter V Cheltenham

Group F: Plymouth V Bristol Rovers

Group G: Stevenage V MK Dons

Group H: Northampton V Peterborough

