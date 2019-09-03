Match Preview: Port Vale V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town begin their 2019/20 EFL Trophy campaign against the side that eliminated them from last year’s competition.
Shrewsbury were knocked out of the competition by Vale last campaign, with a penalty shootout deciding the result following a 1-1 draw.
Town come up against their former boss John Askey, who coincidentally has managed three of the four sides in Group D. Shrewsbury will also face Macclesfield and Newcastle United’s U21’s.
Shrewsbury fans will be buoyed by the club’s deadline day transfer activity. Sam Ricketts bolstered his forward line by bringing in Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic – loan) and Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest – undisclosed fee.)
The duo were not signed in time to face Port Vale and thus will be unavailable. Elsewhere, Town offloaded midfielder Anthony Grant to Swindon, where he will stay until at least January.
Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie could miss up to a month of action with a hamstring injury. Shaun Whalley is suspended after seeing red in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat against Ipswich.
Ryan Sears, Lenell John-Lewis, and Ollie Norburn all remain out with serious knee injuries. Ro Shaun-Williams (hamstring) remains out.
Town’s last win at Vale came in this competition in December 2017. Louis Dodds and Shaun Whalley were on target in a 2-1 victory.
Vale will be without Tom Conlon through suspension. The 23-year-old was sent off in last season’s 3-0 EFL Trophy loss to Bristol Rovers.
Midfielder Ben Whitfield has left the club after having his contract cancelled by mutual consent.
Winger Cristian Montano returned from concussion to feature in the 1-0 win against Cambridge. But Rhys Browne and Manny Oyeleke (both hamstring) are side-lined .
Defender Kieran Kennedy could feature against his former club for the first time since his departure.
Possible Line Ups
Port Vale: (4-3-3)
1. Brown, 2. Gibbons, 6. Kennedy, 15. Smith, 3. Crookes, 7. Worrall, 4. Joyce, 20. Burgess, 9. Pope, 16. Taylor, 29. Archer
Subs: 5. Legge, 11. Montano, 13. Cullen, 18. Evans, 19. Amoo, 21. Bennett, 30. Maddison
Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)
1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 3. Golbourne, 15. Walker, 16. Vincelot, 21. Thompson, 11. Giles, 23. Udoh, 20. Morison
Subs: 4. Edwards, 17. Love, 18. McCormick, 22. Goss, 25. O’Leary, 27. Rowland, 28. Laurent
Other EFL Trophy Fixtures
Northern
Group A: Grimsby V Scunthorpe
Group B: Accrington V Fleetwood
Group C: Salford V Aston Villa U21
Group D: Macclesfield V Newcastle U21
Group E: Crewe V Burton
Group F: Bolton V Bradford
Group G: Blackpool V Morecambe
Group H: Doncaster V Lincoln
Southern
Group A: Gillingham V Colchester / Ipswich V Tottenham Hotspur U21
Group B: Oxford V Norwich U21/ Portsmouth V Crawley
Group C: AFC Wimbledon V Brighton U21 / Leyton Orient V Southend
Group D: Forest Green V Southampton U21 / Coventry V Walsall
Group E: Exeter V Cheltenham
Group F: Plymouth V Bristol Rovers
Group G: Stevenage V MK Dons
Group H: Northampton V Peterborough