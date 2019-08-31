Four changes made by Shropshire CCC for final match of the season at Wiltshire

Oswestry captain Dean Suter will make his Shropshire debut in the final Unicorns Championship match of the season against Wiltshire.

Shrewsbury spinner Tyler Ibbotson returns to the Shropshire side for the match against Wiltshire

The three-day clash at Marlborough starts tomorrow (Sunday, 10.30am), with Shropshire’s chairman of selectors Bryan Jones seeking a strong performance to end the season on a positive note.

Shropshire make four changes from the side beaten by Cheshire at Nantwich earlier this month, with Xavie Clarke, Simon Gregory, Matt Swift and Eddie Rhodes all unavailable.

Suter, the Oswestry wicketkeeper, comes into the side, along with Wellington all-rounder Dan Lloyd, who has captained Shropshire’s Academy team this season, while both Ryan Lockley and Shrewsbury spinner Tyler Ibbotson return.

Jones said: “It’s a good opportunity for Dean to come in and make his debut and for him and everyone else to make a claim for next season.

“We’re looking for a good performance to end what’s been a challenging season.”

Shropshire: Joe Carrasco (captain), Alexei Kervezee, Warrick Fynn, Jack Edwards, Ross Aucott, Ryan Lockley, Dan Lloyd, Tyler Ibbotson, Sam Ellis, Dean Suter, Ben Roberts.

