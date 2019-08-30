Success on the court for Wrekin College pupils

The world cup may be over, but netball fever continues to spread across the country with youngsters from Shropshire leading the way.

Four of Wrekin’s netball players have been selected for the final Severn Stars team which is taking part in the U15 England Netball League

Wellington-based Wrekin College has been identifying the next generation of national players for years thanks to its award-winning coach, Caroline Ritchie-Morgan.

The independent school is ecstatic to announce four of its star players have been selected to compete in the U15 England Netball League.

Poppy Jones, Isola Egerton, Monica White and Maia Heywood-Richards, all aged 15, will join the other 10 members of the Severn Stars team in the tournament at Walsall later this month to play against top teams from all over the country.

Named Netball Teacher of the Year by England Netball in 2014, Caroline Ritchie-Morgan is the former Welsh U19 coach and former assistant coach to the senior Welsh squad.

She said she is delighted that four Wrekin players had been selected.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic. We have worked consistently hard to produce top results at Wrekin and these call-ups show just how much it’s paying off,” she said.

Last year, Wrekin College was named as one of the Severn Stars super league franchise schools which means it provides regular, high-level performance training to the next generation of potential netball stars.

The school has already discovered and offered scholarships to players competing at National level and representing both Wasps and Severn Stars.

The U17 Severn Stars team won the bronze at the NPL tournament in Nottingham at the end of July and Caroline is hoping the U15s will follow in their footsteps.

“It’s a really strong team and they have a fantastic chance at doing well,” she said. “They are so excited and can’t wait to get out on the court and for the tournament to begin.”

Netball is a sport which is on the rise with thanks to the Roses triumph at last year’s Commonwealth Games and the Vitality World Cup hosted in Liverpool last month.

