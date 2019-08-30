Bridgnorth Ladies reach final of Ping National Plate Competition

Two ladies from Bridgnorth Golf Club have reached the final of the Ping National Plate Competition.

Marlyn Radford and Jing Reade

Members Marlyn Radford and Jing Reade have qualified to play in the Ping Plate final at Gainsborough Golf Club on 2 September.

The qualifying score for the grand final was 46 pts. Even though the score was 47 pts it is then adjusted downwards by one shot as the par is one less than the standard scratch score. Unfortunately, Bridgnorth Golf Club lost out on the back 9 for the Ping Trophy final – so close.

Jing also qualified in 2016, but just failed to win, but with 3 years more experience, she is very hopeful that they will be bringing the Ping Plate back to Bridgnorth Golf Club.

Members are welcome to attend Gainsborough Golf Club and support the ladies.

