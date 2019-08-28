Ten-year-old Wrekin Rider brings home British title

A 10-year-old girl from a Telford BMX club has brought home a British title after racing against the best riders in the country.

Ten-year-old Erin Marsh with her club coach Kieran Edwards, chairman of Wrekin Riders BMX Race Club

Erin Marsh, who rides for Wrekin Riders BMX Race Club in Dawley, took the British number 8 title in the British BMX Championships 2019 at Derby at the weekend.

Erin, who took the British number 6 title last year at her British Championship debut, also finished 1st in her age category in the Midlands regional series and is now looking forward to the Midlands Championships in two weeks time.

On Saturday Erin, who is a pupil at Cookley Sebright Primary School, Cookley, Kidderminster, took third place in all three motos to qualify for the semi final where she took 2nd place to take her place in the Championship final.

Erin trains at the Duce Drive £250,000 national standard track in Dawley and travels all over the country competing in both regional and national races. Her mum Helen and brother Cameron also race.

A total of 23 riders from Wrekin Riders qualified for the British Championships including many of them for the first time after racing their first season of regional races.

On Saturday brothers Eddie and Archie Smallman, along with Kasperi Reynolds and Chester Turner made 1/8th finals, whilst Stephen Smith made it to quarter finals.

On day two of the Championships, Markku Reynolds and Tom Fretwell both made it to ⅛ finals, whilst Cameron Marsh and Jamie Plant battled through to quarter finals along with Stephen Smith who was racing for a second day.

Ollie Whitworth took three third places in his motos to qualify for the semi final where he narrowly missed out on a qualifying spot and a British title.

Erin said: “I am so pleased and happy.

“Racing gets harder every year but I was so pleased with my racing and my semi final when I got 2nd place.

“I love BMX racing as we all go as a family and my mum and brother race too.

“I have made friends all across the country – it is so much fun.”

Kieran Edwards, club coach and chairman said: “As the club coach I am so proud of Erin – she thoroughly deserved a place in that final and a British title.

“She works hard in training and is a delight both on and off the track with her fellow club members and families.

“To see 23 riders from Wrekin qualify for the British Championships is brilliant.

“Many of them only started racing this season and were introduced to BMX racing after attending our Telford & Wrekin Council Let’s Get Telford Active funded novice sessions.

“There were tears as young riders narrowly missed out on qualifying spots and smiles as others got through to those late knock out stages.

“Every rider who got up on that gate on Saturday and Sunday should be immensely proud of themselves. It is the biggest race of the year and with that comes the nerves and some feel the pressure which can impact on their race. However they all did themselves and the club proud.

“We are now preparing for the Midlands Championships next month.

“On behalf of all at the club I would like to congratulate Erin and team Wrekin.”

