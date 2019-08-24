16.4 C
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 0 Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion could not break the deadlock as they played out a goalless draw.

These sides scored seven goals between them in midweek, but neither could find the net and Town stuttered to their second goalless draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow in a row.

Sam Ricketts made two changes from the side that beat Accrington Stanley 3-2. Sean Goss was unavailable with a knock and Luke McCormick was not fit enough to start. Brad Walker and Josh Laurent came into the eleven.

Town began brightly. Ryan Giles fizzed a cross into the box, but the advancing Shaun Whalley couldn’t make a telling connection.

Nigel Clough’s side arrived in Shrewsbury on the back of three away wins. And their first opportunity fell to former Benfica man Oliver Sarkic, but his header was kept out by Max O’Leary.

The visitors had two quick appeals for a penalty turned down for infringements on Lucas Akins and Scott Fraser, but the referee waved any the protests. Then Fraser struck a tame attempt into the grateful arms of Max O’Leary.

Shrewsbury were presented with an excellent chance to take the lead, when Shaun Whalley took advantage of Jake Buxton’s lackadaisical defending. He cut inside and took aim, but former Reading midfielder Stephen Quinn produced a crucial intervention.

At the other end, John Brayford saw a corner find him in space, but the defender fired comfortably over the bar.

Town had the final chance of an even first half. Josh Laurent returned from a quad injury and looked fully recuperated. He strode forward, but his effort wasn’t enough to trouble O’Hara.

The Brewers started the second period in the ascendancy. Oliver Sarkic cut the ball back into a dangerous area, with Ryan Edwards and Scott Fraser looking to pounce, but Town managed to clear their lines.

Then, Shaun Whalley turned possession over to David Edwards. The ex Wales international was unable to mark his 150th Shrewsbury appearance with a goal, as he blasted wide.

The game petered out without any further clear-cut opportunities, and both sides had to settle for a point.

Shrewsbury visit Ipswich next weekend, whilst Burton welcome Morecambe in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Attendance: 5,553 (420 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 6. Beckles, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 4. Edwards, 15. Walker, 28. Laurent (72), 11. Giles, 7. Whalley (74), 20. Morison (52)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 10. Okenabirhie (52), 18. McCormick, 21. Thompson (72), 23. Udoh (74), 26. Rowland

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 18. McCormick, 26. Rowland

Burton Albion: (4-3-3)

1. O’Hara, 2. Brayford, 21. O’Toole (81), 5. Buxton, 3. Daniel, 4. Edwards, 7. Quinn (64), 6. Wallace, 17. Sarkic (76), 10. Akins, 8. Fraser

Subs: 11. Templeton, 13. Bywater, 14. Sbarra (76), 15. Hutchinson, 18. Nartley (81), 19. Anderson, 27. Boyce (64)

Subs Not Used: 11. Templeton, 13. Bywater, 15. Hutchinson, 19. Anderson

Other League One Results

Bolton 0 – 5 Ipswich
Bristol Rovers 3 – 1 Oxford
Coventry 1 – 0 Gillingham
Doncaster 2 – 1 Lincoln
Fleetwood 2 – 0 Accrington
MK Dons 0 – 4 Peterborough
Rochdale 0 – 0 Blackpool
Sunderland 3 – 1 AFC Wimbledon
Wycombe 4 – 3 Southend

