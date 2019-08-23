Telford Tigers welcome return of James Smith

Telford Tigers have signed 25-year-old forward James Smith for the forthcoming season.

James Smith has signed to Telford Tigers for the new season. Photo: Telford Tigers / Steve Brodie

Smith first represented Tigers during the 2013/14 season and appeared in the 2014/15 league and cup double winning team.

Smith, who will wear the number 94 shirt, has gained experience icing for both Tigers’ division 1 and division 2 teams in recent years and scored 53 points last season to help the NIHL2 team qualify for the end of season playoffs. Smith will ice for the NIHL National League team during the forthcoming season.

James commented: “I’m very grateful for the support I’ve received from all my teammates and particularly Mike Washburn, for their understanding of my unique working schedule over the last few years. I’ve had a great time and would like to wish them all the best for the new season.

“I’m extremely happy to keep playing hockey in Telford with Tigers’ National League team and I’m looking forward to playing at a higher-level next season and will do everything it takes for the team to be a success.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: “James is a talented player and well known to us all. We know his strengths and where he can contribute best. He’s a solid addition to our line up and having been part of the Tigers club for several years, I’m delighted to work with him on a more consistent basis. His work rota means he will only play for us when he’s available but I’m sure he will fit into our group very well.”

