Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build momentum when they face Nigel Clough’s Burton Albion tomorrow afternoon.

Shrewsbury Town’s thrilling 3-2 victory against Accrington Stanley will hopefully breath new life into Sam Ricketts’ side.

Daniel Udoh returned from a groin complaint to net a dramatic winner, and with Fejiri Okenabirhie also getting on the score sheet, calls for new striker appear to have dampened down.

Midfielder Josh Laurent could return to the squad, after resuming training following his quad problem. However, Chelsea loanee Luke McCormick is a doubt with a dead leg.

Romain Vincelot has a muscle problem and may not be available. Ro Shaun-Williams remains out with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Sears, Ollie Norburn, and Lenell John-Lewis continue to remain side-lined with knee injuries.

Shrewsbury’s last win at home to Burton came in November 2014, thanks to a solitary strike from Jean Louis Akpa-Akpro.

Burton could be without makeshift defender John-Joe O’Toole. The former Watford man missed the 4-2 win over Oxford with a groin injury.

Richard Nartley has recovered from his ankle issues. Talented midfielder Ben Fox will be out until March with a severe knee problem.

Goalkeeper Callum Hawkins is set for up to seven months on the treatment table due to an ACL injury.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 6. Beckles, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 21. Thompson, 22. Goss, 4. Edwards, 11. Giles, 7. Whalley, 20. Morison

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 10. Okenabirhie, 15. Walker, 23. Udoh, 26. Rowland, 28. Laurent

Burton Albion: (4-5-1)

1. O’Hara, 2. Brayford, 5. Buxton, 6. Wallace, 3. Daniel, 10. Akins, 4. Edwards, 7. Quinn, 8. Fraser, 9. Broadhead, 27. Boyce

Subs: 11. Templeton, 13. Bywater, 14. Sbarra, 15. Hutchinson, 17. Sarkic, 18. Nartley, 19. Anderson

Other League One Fixtures

Bolton V Ipswich

Bristol Rovers V Oxford

Coventry V Gillingham

Doncaster V Lincoln: (12:30)

Fleetwood V Accrington

MK Dons V Peterborough

Rochdale V Blackpool

Sunderland V AFC Wimbledon

Wycombe V Southend



