Match Report: Accrington Stanley 2 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

Daniel Udoh is the man of the moment as the debutant helps Shrewsbury Town to complete a remarkable turnaround.

The striker, signed from neighbours AFC Telford in the summer, recovered from a groin complaint to net a dramatic late winner.

Shrewsbury found themselves 2-0 down with 72 minutes on the clock, as a second half salvo from Colby Bishop and Dion Charles seemingly put the game out of Town’s reach.

However, former Everton and Walsall defender Mark Hughes diverted the ball into his own net to reduce the arrears. Fejiri Okenabirhie levelled with four minutes remaining, and Udoh turned the game on its head with an 89th minute winner.

Sam Ricketts named the same eleven that drew 0-0 with Rochdale at the weekend. Both sides enjoyed a spell of dominance early on. The home side created the game’s first clear-cut opportunity when Sean McConville threaded a pass through to Jordan Clark. The former Shrewsbury midfielder’s effort was tame, and Max O’Leary gathered comfortably.

Clark was clearly fired up against his former club. The 25-year-old netted the opening goal the last time these sides met on Boxing Day, and he seemed determined to copy that feat. Colby Bishop turned possession over to the ex Barnsley man, and he hit a sweet volley which Max O’Leary acrobatically kept out.

At the other end, Shaun Whalley, a one-time Accy, stood the ball up at the back post for the surging Dave Edwards. The former Wolves man powered a header wide.

Fans of lower league football will be well aware of Accrington’s attacking capabilities, and Joel Coleman’s outfit were showing that in abundance. Sean McConville fired goalward but was denied by a terrific O’Leary stop.

Town fluffed a golden chance early in the second half. Shaun Whalley bombarded forward and picked out the advancing Sean Goss. The ex QPR midfielder had a clear sight of goal but struck straight into the arms of Dimitar Evitmov.

Shrewsbury continued to work opportunities. Louis Thompson produced a marauding run that seemed to go on forever. The Norwich City loanee’s air shot saw Shaun Whalley pounce with the winger bending an effort wide.

The visitors were sucker-punched in the 67th minute. Omar Beckles was adjudged to have upended Colby Bishop inside the box. Bishop took the penalty himself and rifled it into the top corner to score his third goal in as many matches.

Stanley had their tails up and were soon 2-0 to the good. A magnificent solo effort from Dion Charles, saw the ex Northern Ireland U21 international blast home an unstoppable shot.

Shrewsbury were staring down the barrel of their third defeat in five matches, but they were handed a lifeline with 13 minutes remaining. Dimitar Evtimov parried Ryan Giles’ low cross onto Mark Hughes and the ball crossed the line to make it 2-1.

Following Colby Bishop’s one-on-one with Max O’Leary, Town completed their comeback. Sean Goss’ precise delivery was hammered home by substitute Fejiri Okenabirhie.

Stoke City found out earlier this year that a second half 2-0 lead is not enough against Shrewsbury. And history repeated itself one minute from time, when a long ball bamboozled Joe Maguire. Daniel Udoh seized control and calmly slotted past Evtimov to take all three points.

Sam Ricketts will be buoyed by Town’s spirit and determination to claw the game back from the depths of despair. It may also dampen down calls for a new striker, with both Fejiri Okenabirhie and Daniel Udoh getting themselves on the scoresheet.

Shrewsbury welcome Burton Albion on Saturday, whilst Accrington visit Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town.

Attendance: 2,284 (445 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Accrington Stanley: (4-4-2)

1. Evtimov, 2. Johnson, 5. Sykes, 3. Hughes, 12. Maguire (91), 7. Clark, 28. Conneely, 8. Finley, 11. McConville, 19. Bishop, 31. Baker-Richardson (31)

Subs: Edwards, 6. Sherif, 9. Zanzala (91), 10. Pritchard, 16. Barclay, 30. Bursik, 32. Charles (31)

Subs Not Used: Edwards, 6. Sherif, 10. Pritchard, 16. Barclay, 30. Bursik

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 6. Beckles, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 18. McCormick (59), 22. Goss, 4. Edwards, 11. Giles, 7. Whalley (79), 20. Morison (79)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 10. Okenabirhie (79), 15. Walker, 21. Thompson (59), 23. Udoh (79), 26. Rowland

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 15. Walker, 26. Rowland

Other League One Results

Bristol Rovers 2 – 0 Tranmere

Fleetwood 1 – 1 Wycombe

Gillingham 2 – 2 Blackpool

Ipswich 2 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons 2 – 1 Lincoln

Oxford 2 – 4 Burton

Portsmouth 3 – 3 Coventry

Rochdale 1 – 2 Sunderland

Southend 0 – 2 Peterborough

