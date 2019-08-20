Capacity entry for Loton Park speed weekend

Classic car drivers from across the UK will descend on Loton Park Hill Climb near Shrewsbury this weekend when hosts Hagley Car Club stages two days of close competition for several car clubs.

A Morgan at Loton Park

On Saturday, the Austin Healey Club Speed Championship will see 15 variants taking part, from Frog Eye versions to the mighty 3000 model, while 20 MG cars, ranging from Midgets to BGT V8’s will compete against the clock up the tight and technical parkland course.

The 500 Owners Association is bringing half a dozen Cooper cars along and the Westfield Sports Car Club has a dozen entries, while ten diminutive cars will compete in the Austin Seven class.

Also in the packed programme are cars taking part in the Midland Speed Championship, ranging from Mini Coopers, through Mazda MX5, Honda Civic, VW Golf, Audi Quattro, Porsche Cayman and a Lotus Elise.

Local entrants include Richard Houlgate in a Westfield, Reg Barker in an Alfa Romeo, Peter Taylor in a Porsche, Rick Leddy in an Audi TT, Andrew Hollis in a Volvo 940T, Duncan Morgan in a Mazda MX5 and Rob Trevor in an MG TF.

