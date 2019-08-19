12.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Home Sport

Match Preview: Accrington Stanley V Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury visit Lancashire to face Accrington Stanley as they aim to kick-start their season on Tuesday night.

A shaky start for Shrewsbury has seen Sam Ricketts’ side win one of their four opening matches.

There were signs of improvement in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Rochdale, but Town were lacking fire power up top.

It has led Sam Ricketts to reveal that he is searching for a striker to add to the ranks before the transfer window closes.

He could hand a first start to Norwich City loanee Louis Thompson for the trip to Accrington tomorrow evening. The youngster impressed during his cameo appearance at the weekend.

Shrewsbury trio Ollie Norburn, Ryan Sears, and Lenell John-Lewis remain absent with knee injuries.

Romain Vincelot could return to the matchday squad, after missing the Rochdale draw with an unspecified injury.

Daniel Udoh has stepped up his recovery from a groin complaint, and is nearing a return to the squad. Josh Laurent also remains absent with a quod problem.

Shrewsbury’s last win at Accrington came in March 2015, as a Bobby Grant brace steered the side to a 2-1 win.

The home side will be without the suspended Zaine Francis-Angol, after the former Motherwell defender was sent off during his sides 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Offrande Zanzala may return to the bench after the forward’s hamstring problems. Billy Kee remains absent due to personal reasons.

Accrington are awaiting their first victory of the campaign, and have picked up just one point from their opening two matches.

Possible Line Ups

Accrington Stanley: (4-4-2)

1. Evtimov, 2. Johnson, 5. Sykes, 3. Hughes, 12. Maguire, 7. Clark, 28. Conneely, 8. Finley, 11. McConville, 31. Baker-Richardson, 19. Bishop

Subs: 4. Edwards, 6. Sherif, 9. Zanzala, 10. Pritchard, 23. Carvalho, 30. Bursik, 32. Charles

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-1-2)

25. O’Leary, 6. Beckles, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 22. Goss, 4. Edwards, 11. Giles, 21. Thompson, 7. Whalley, 20. Morison

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 10. Okenabirhie, 15. Walker, 16. Vincelot, 18. McCormick, 19. Barnett,

Other League One Fixtures

Bristol Rovers V Tranmere
Bolton V Doncaster: (20:00)
Fleetwood V Wycombe
Gillingham V Blackpool
Ipswich V AFC Wimbledon
MK Dons V Lincoln
Oxford V Burton
Portsmouth V Coventry
Rochdale V Sunderland
Southend V Peterborough

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico new build

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article

News

News

Nesscliffe Hillfort. Photo: Shropshire Council

Archaeological dig begins at Nesscliffe Hillfort

An archaeological dig has today begun at Nesscliffe Hillfort in a bid to learn more about the history of the area.
Read Article

Occupants of 4×4 flee scene of collision after motorcyclist is injured in Quatt

The occupants of a 4x4 fled the scene of a collision after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in Quatt on Saturday afternoon.
Read Article

Four arrested in Telford as part of crime crackdown

Four people were arrested in Telford early this morning as part of a crime crackdown.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Accrington Stanley V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury visit Lancashire to face Accrington Stanley as they aim to kick-start their season on Tuesday night.
Read Article
Telford racing driver Rob Smith. Photo: CarsceneUK/Mark Campbell

Telford racer Smith hails best event of BTCC season so far with continues progress

Telford racing driver Rob Smith enjoyed, in his own words, the best outing of his rookie season in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at ultra-fast Thruxton Circuit over the weekend.
Read Article
Harry Cooke from North Shropshire getting his Bunbury cap from Alastair Cook recently

Harry Cooke presented with cap by former England skipper

Allrounder Harry Cooke was presented with his cap by former England skipper Alastair Cook when he represented the Midlands at the prestigious Bunbury Festival at Felsted School in Essex.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Morris Property's Liz Lowe with Hobbs London's Team Leader, Lauren Allen

Retailer takes pride in move to iconic Shrewsbury building

Premium womenswear retailer Hobbs London is to open its first Shropshire store in a Grade II listed building in Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The pocket park was located in Shoplatch

Shrewsbury pocket park a great success, say traders

Businesses in Shrewsbury town centre say a “pocket park” which appeared during an extended period of roadworks was a big success.
Read Article
A new campaign will promote independent traders on Wyle Cop

Shrewsbury retailers join forces to promote independents

A new campaign promoting one of Shropshire’s most famous shopping streets is being launched.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Horatio’s Garden Oswestry was created by acclaimed garden designer and Gardeners’ Question Time panellist, Bunny Guinness. Photo: Mandy Jones

Horatio’s Garden Oswestry seeks volunteers

UK charity Horatio’s Garden are looking for volunteers to join their new, friendly team at their recently opened Oswestry garden.
Read Article
Sally Raw Rees during her skydive in Tilstock, Whitchurch

Fearless fundraiser takes part in charity skydive

Fearless fundraiser Sally Raw Rees has raised over £900 for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin by turning her skydiving dream into reality.
Read Article
Robert Wade, left, from Bicycles By Design and Endangered Crafts Officer Mary Lewis

Shropshire festival fighting for endangered crafts

More than 200 heritage crafts are at risk of becoming extinct in the UK, and the battle is on to save some of the crafts indigenous to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Free Mini exhibition drives into Shrewsbury prison

Mini is 60 and to mark the occasion The West Midlands Mini Owners Group are celebrating behind the high walls of Shrewsbury Prison this Bank Holiday weekend.
Read Article
Georgie Dixon, marketing and event coordinator at sponsors Rybrook Shrewsbury with Hannah Gamston, event manager at Severn Hospice

Severn Hospice revs up support for outdoor cinema

A Shropshire car dealership is revving up support for a local charity by backing its upcoming outdoor cinema screening events.
Read Article
David Domoney from ITV’s Love Your Garden is appearing at this year's show

Final preparations take place ahead of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show are putting the final touches to The Quarry ahead of what promises to be another bumper event.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Publican Lance Pettet outside The Lamb Inn

£285,000 investment breathes new life into The Lamb Inn, Edgmond

The Lamb Inn, situated in the village of Edgmond near Newport has reopened following a £285,000 investment.
Read Article
Wood's Brewery

Wood’s launch festival in South Shropshire

Wood Brewery are throwing open their doors for ‘Wood’s Fest – Bash at the Brewery’ in Wistanstow, near Church Stretton on Saturday, 24 August.
Read Article
Beatons Tearooms deliver a stylish take on quintessential afternoon tea

Beatons Tearooms and Bookshop to open in Wellington

Beatons Tearooms and Bookshop have confirmed that it will soon be opening its doors in Market Square, Wellington.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
12.3 ° C
13.9 °
10.6 °
82 %
5.7kmh
0 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP