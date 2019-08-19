Match Preview: Accrington Stanley V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury visit Lancashire to face Accrington Stanley as they aim to kick-start their season on Tuesday night.

A shaky start for Shrewsbury has seen Sam Ricketts’ side win one of their four opening matches.

There were signs of improvement in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Rochdale, but Town were lacking fire power up top.

It has led Sam Ricketts to reveal that he is searching for a striker to add to the ranks before the transfer window closes.

He could hand a first start to Norwich City loanee Louis Thompson for the trip to Accrington tomorrow evening. The youngster impressed during his cameo appearance at the weekend.

Shrewsbury trio Ollie Norburn, Ryan Sears, and Lenell John-Lewis remain absent with knee injuries.

Romain Vincelot could return to the matchday squad, after missing the Rochdale draw with an unspecified injury.

Daniel Udoh has stepped up his recovery from a groin complaint, and is nearing a return to the squad. Josh Laurent also remains absent with a quod problem.

Shrewsbury’s last win at Accrington came in March 2015, as a Bobby Grant brace steered the side to a 2-1 win.

The home side will be without the suspended Zaine Francis-Angol, after the former Motherwell defender was sent off during his sides 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Offrande Zanzala may return to the bench after the forward’s hamstring problems. Billy Kee remains absent due to personal reasons.

Accrington are awaiting their first victory of the campaign, and have picked up just one point from their opening two matches.

Possible Line Ups

Accrington Stanley: (4-4-2)

1. Evtimov, 2. Johnson, 5. Sykes, 3. Hughes, 12. Maguire, 7. Clark, 28. Conneely, 8. Finley, 11. McConville, 31. Baker-Richardson, 19. Bishop

Subs: 4. Edwards, 6. Sherif, 9. Zanzala, 10. Pritchard, 23. Carvalho, 30. Bursik, 32. Charles

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-1-2)

25. O’Leary, 6. Beckles, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 22. Goss, 4. Edwards, 11. Giles, 21. Thompson, 7. Whalley, 20. Morison

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 10. Okenabirhie, 15. Walker, 16. Vincelot, 18. McCormick, 19. Barnett,

