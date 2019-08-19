Harry Cooke presented with cap by former England skipper

Allrounder Harry Cooke was presented with his cap by former England skipper Alastair Cook when he represented the Midlands at the prestigious Bunbury Festival at Felsted School in Essex.

Harry Cooke from North Shropshire getting his Bunbury cap from Alastair Cook recently

Harry, who plays for Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury School and Shropshire Under 15s, batted three times during the six-day festival which paves the way for the England Under 15s squad, scoring 25 against the eventual winners the South & West

He added 51 for the 5th wicket with Warwickshire’s Ashish Chakrapani – the highest partnership in the Midlands innings.

Against the North, he scored 28, sharing in a partnership of 76 with Midlands captain Rehan Ahmed – again the highest partnership in the innings.

Finally, in a T20 match again against the North, Harry scored 15 with the match ending in a high-scoring tie.

Supporting Shropshire Live...