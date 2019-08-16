15.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 16, 2019
Home Sport

Shropshire cyclist rides to national champion

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire cyclist has ridden to success and been crowned national champion in his age category at the National Masters Road Race Championship.

Liam Holohan on route. Photo: Ellen Isherwood
Liam Holohan on route. Photo: Ellen Isherwood

Former UCI professional Liam Holohan, who rides for Holohan Coaching Race Team, which he also mentors and coaches the team, managed to take the top podium spot and is now the national road race champion for 30-34 year olds.

Chris Pook, of Shrewsbury-based estate agents Cooper Green Pooks, came ninth in the 35-39 year old category in the race, which was held on a hilly course near Oakenclough, Lancashire on the 10th August 2019.

“It was a very grim day,” he said. “The weather was atrocious and it rained throughout and hail even began to fall at one point. That coupled with the wind, and rolling course, meant it was very tough and Liam did brilliantly to win his category; the whole team is very proud of him.”

Mr Pook, who also manages and sponsors the team with Ben Lawrence, of independent chartered insurance brokers Beaumont Lawrence, said the race will hopefully inspire the rest of Holohan Coaching Race Team, which regularly achieves top results in amateur races across the West Midlands and sometimes further afield.

He said: “Liam has fantastic pedigree but even though he is retired from the pro ranks he doesn’t rest on his laurels and still shows excellent dedication and commitment to staying fit, which has earned him a championship title.’’

“He is also a fantastic coach and team motivator and his success will hopefully encourage other local cyclists and inspire those that he coaches.”

Liam, who runs Holohan Coaching in Shrewsbury, said it was a tough course and grim weather, but having grown up in Yorkshire he was used to the conditions and just got his head down and followed the moves on the hardest parts of the course, knowing that the steep climb to the finish would favour him.

He said: “I was delighted to win my age category and being national masters champion for the next year is an honour.”

Holohan Coaching Race Team’s next challenge is the Vuelta Majorca Masters in mid October, followed hopefully by a tilt at the team classification at the National Hill Climb Championship.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico new build

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article

News

News

The robbery took place at a cashpoint outside the TSB Bank in Wellington. Photo: West Mercia Police

Elderly man robbed whilst using cashpoint in Wellington

Police are investigating after an elderly man was robbed whilst using a cashpoint in Wellington on Thursday afternoon.
Read Article

Five taken to hospital following collision near Oswestry

Five people have been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition, following a two-car collision last night, one of which had overturned.
Read Article
Collecting their results from Wrekin College are from left Oliver Davies, Róisín Gambroudes, Tess Sanders and Atahan Camlibel

Students across Shropshire receive A-level results

Shropshire students are today receiving their A-level results following a nervous wait.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire’s Academy side line up before their most recent match at Cheshire last month

Shropshire Academy cricketers looking forward to playing at the home of Worcestershire CCC

Coach Ian Roe insists the opportunity to play at the home of Worcestershire County Cricket Club this weekend is an exciting prospect for Shropshire’s Academy side.
Read Article
Liam Holohan on route. Photo: Ellen Isherwood

Shropshire cyclist rides to national champion

A Shropshire cyclist has ridden to success and been crowned national champion in his age category at the National Masters Road Race Championship.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town midfielder leaves for Scunthorpe United

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Abo Eisa becomes the third Shrewsbury Town player to join Paul Hurst’s Scunthorpe United.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

A new campaign will promote independent traders on Wyle Cop

Shrewsbury retailers join forces to promote independents

A new campaign promoting one of Shropshire’s most famous shopping streets is being launched.
Read Article
Mariella Frostrup and Robin Morris cutting the 150th anniversary cake

Show is summer centrepiece for Morris & Company’s year of celebration

Shrewsbury Flower Show was the dazzling centrepiece of summer celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of Morris & Company.
Read Article
Nick Lovett believes he may have a stylish answer to help people in Birmingham and London avoid congestion, charges and rising travel costs

Shropshire entrepreneur gets on his bike to offer solution to congested cities

A Shropshire entrepreneur believes he may have a stylish answer to help people in Birmingham and London avoid congestion, charges and rising travel costs.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Horatio’s Garden Oswestry was created by acclaimed garden designer and Gardeners’ Question Time panellist, Bunny Guinness. Photo: Mandy Jones

Horatio’s Garden Oswestry seeks volunteers

UK charity Horatio’s Garden are looking for volunteers to join their new, friendly team at their recently opened Oswestry garden.
Read Article
Sally Raw Rees during her skydive in Tilstock, Whitchurch

Fearless fundraiser takes part in charity skydive

Fearless fundraiser Sally Raw Rees has raised over £900 for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin by turning her skydiving dream into reality.
Read Article
Robert Wade, left, from Bicycles By Design and Endangered Crafts Officer Mary Lewis

Shropshire festival fighting for endangered crafts

More than 200 heritage crafts are at risk of becoming extinct in the UK, and the battle is on to save some of the crafts indigenous to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Georgie Dixon, marketing and event coordinator at sponsors Rybrook Shrewsbury with Hannah Gamston, event manager at Severn Hospice

Severn Hospice revs up support for outdoor cinema

A Shropshire car dealership is revving up support for a local charity by backing its upcoming outdoor cinema screening events.
Read Article
David Domoney from ITV’s Love Your Garden is appearing at this year's show

Final preparations take place ahead of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show are putting the final touches to The Quarry ahead of what promises to be another bumper event.
Read Article
An Inspector Calls is at Theatre Severn this October. Photo: Mark Douet

A classic thriller calls on Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

JB Priestley’s classic thriller An Inspector Calls comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this October.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Publican Lance Pettet outside The Lamb Inn

£285,000 investment breathes new life into The Lamb Inn, Edgmond

The Lamb Inn, situated in the village of Edgmond near Newport has reopened following a £285,000 investment.
Read Article
Wood's Brewery

Wood’s launch festival in South Shropshire

Wood Brewery are throwing open their doors for ‘Wood’s Fest – Bash at the Brewery’ in Wistanstow, near Church Stretton on Saturday, 24 August.
Read Article
Beatons Tearooms deliver a stylish take on quintessential afternoon tea

Beatons Tearooms and Bookshop to open in Wellington

Beatons Tearooms and Bookshop have confirmed that it will soon be opening its doors in Market Square, Wellington.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity drizzle rain
15.7 ° C
17.2 °
14.4 °
82 %
6.7kmh
90 %
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP