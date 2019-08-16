Shropshire Academy cricketers looking forward to playing at the home of Worcestershire CCC

Coach Ian Roe insists the opportunity to play at the home of Worcestershire County Cricket Club this weekend is an exciting prospect for Shropshire’s Academy side.

Shropshire’s Academy side line up before their most recent match at Cheshire last month

The county have been invited to take part in the Four Counties Twenty20 Day at Blackfinch New Road on Sunday.

Worcestershire Academy will face Herefordshire’s Development XI in the day’s opening match at 10.30am, before Shropshire play Staffordshire’s Development XI in the second semi-final beginning at 1.30pm.

The two winning teams will then contest the final which is scheduled to start at 4.40pm.

Roe said: “For everyone involved, especially the players, together with their parents, Sunday promises to be a great occasion.

“We are all looking forward to going to Blackfinch New Road.

“We are very fortunate to be in this position and it’s exciting for our players to have the opportunity to play at a first-class ground.”

Wellington’s Matty Simmonds will captain a Shropshire side victorious in their last match at Cheshire last month, when Shrewsbury spinner Lewis Evans took eight wickets and Ludlow batsman James Kinder struck an unbeaten half century on his debut.

Shropshire: Matty Simmonds (captain), Sam Baugh, Sam Davies, Lewis Evans, Jack Furnival, James Kinder, Ben Lees (wicketkeeper), Ben Parker, Matt Rees, Joe Smallman, Ryan Wheldon, Josh White.

