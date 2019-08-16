16.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 16, 2019
Home Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to avenge their heavy cup defeat when they welcome Rochdale tomorrow.

Fans flocked to social media to berate Shrewsbury Town, after they were thrashed 4-0 at home to Rotherham in midweek.

Haphazard defending coupled with a lack of fire power, contributed to Carabao Cup exit at the first hurdle.

Luke Waterfall featured for just four final minutes due to injury, as his contract was mutually terminated.

The 29-year-old who made 54 appearances for Town, scoring six times, has penned a two-year deal with Grimsby.

He became the second player to leave the Montgomery Waters Meadow this week, as Abo Eisa linked up with former boss Paul Hurst at Scunthorpe United.

Sam Ricketts is likely to revert back to a similar side that beat Portsmouth 1-0 on opening day, with Fejiri Okenabirhie eyeing a league recall.

The former Wales international does have injury concerns to deal with. Defender Ro Shaun-Williams is thought to be out for around three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Josh Laurent has a quad problem and could be out for a similar amount of time. Ollie Norburn, Ryan Sears, and Lenell John-Lewis (all knee) remain out.

It was revealed earlier in the week that summer signing Daniel Udoh is struggling with a groin complaint.

Former Bristol City and Wolves defender Scott Golbourne is a doubt with a knock sustained on Tuesday night. Shrewsbury beat Dale 3-2 in last season’s corresponding fixture.

Veteran striker Aaron Wilbraham is a doubt with a calf injury for the visitors. The 39-year old missed the 5-2 win against his former side Bolton Wanderers.

Midfielder Jimmy Ryan serves the final game of his three-match ban, for a red card he picked up during the 3-2 opening day victory against Tranmere Rovers.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side are unbeaten so far this season, with two victories and a draw.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 6. Beckles, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 4. Edwards, 16. Vincelot, 18. McCormick, 11. Giles, 10. Okenabirhie, 20. Morison

Subs: 1. Murphy, 7. Whalley, 15. Walker, 19. Barnett, 26. Rowland, 29. Taylor,

Rochdale: (4-2-3-1)

25. Sanchez, 13. Keohane, 6. O’Connell, 4. McNulty, 3. Norrington-Davies, 28. Morley, 8. Williams, 11. Pyke, 10. Camps, 7. Dooley, 40. Henderson

Subs: 5. Delaney, 9. Andrew, 16. Done, 21. Magloire, 31. Wade, 37. Tayares, 41. Matheson

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Accrington
Blackpool V Oxford
Burton V Rotherham
Coventry V Bristol Rovers
Doncaster V Fleetwood
Lincoln V Southend
Peterborough V Ipswich
Sunderland V Portsmouth: (12:30)
Tranmere V Bolton
Wycombe V MK Dons

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico new build

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article

News

News

Four arrested in Telford as part of crime crackdown

Four people were arrested in Telford early this morning as part of a crime crackdown.
Read Article

Sky ceilings to help improve patient experience at PRH

Five stunning sky murals are to feature on two wards at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford to improve care for patients.
Read Article
The robbery took place at a cashpoint outside the TSB Bank in Wellington. Photo: West Mercia Police

Elderly man robbed whilst using cashpoint in Wellington

Police are investigating after an elderly man was robbed whilst using a cashpoint in Wellington on Thursday afternoon.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to avenge their heavy cup defeat when they welcome Rochdale tomorrow.
Read Article
Shropshire’s Academy side line up before their most recent match at Cheshire last month

Shropshire Academy cricketers looking forward to playing at the home of Worcestershire CCC

Coach Ian Roe insists the opportunity to play at the home of Worcestershire County Cricket Club this weekend is an exciting prospect for Shropshire’s Academy side.
Read Article
Liam Holohan on route. Photo: Ellen Isherwood

Shropshire cyclist rides to national champion

A Shropshire cyclist has ridden to success and been crowned national champion in his age category at the National Masters Road Race Championship.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

A new campaign will promote independent traders on Wyle Cop

Shrewsbury retailers join forces to promote independents

A new campaign promoting one of Shropshire’s most famous shopping streets is being launched.
Read Article
Mariella Frostrup and Robin Morris cutting the 150th anniversary cake

Show is summer centrepiece for Morris & Company’s year of celebration

Shrewsbury Flower Show was the dazzling centrepiece of summer celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of Morris & Company.
Read Article
Nick Lovett believes he may have a stylish answer to help people in Birmingham and London avoid congestion, charges and rising travel costs

Shropshire entrepreneur gets on his bike to offer solution to congested cities

A Shropshire entrepreneur believes he may have a stylish answer to help people in Birmingham and London avoid congestion, charges and rising travel costs.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Horatio’s Garden Oswestry was created by acclaimed garden designer and Gardeners’ Question Time panellist, Bunny Guinness. Photo: Mandy Jones

Horatio’s Garden Oswestry seeks volunteers

UK charity Horatio’s Garden are looking for volunteers to join their new, friendly team at their recently opened Oswestry garden.
Read Article
Sally Raw Rees during her skydive in Tilstock, Whitchurch

Fearless fundraiser takes part in charity skydive

Fearless fundraiser Sally Raw Rees has raised over £900 for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin by turning her skydiving dream into reality.
Read Article
Robert Wade, left, from Bicycles By Design and Endangered Crafts Officer Mary Lewis

Shropshire festival fighting for endangered crafts

More than 200 heritage crafts are at risk of becoming extinct in the UK, and the battle is on to save some of the crafts indigenous to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Free Mini exhibition drives into Shrewsbury prison

Mini is 60 and to mark the occasion The West Midlands Mini Owners Group are celebrating behind the high walls of Shrewsbury Prison this Bank Holiday weekend.
Read Article
Georgie Dixon, marketing and event coordinator at sponsors Rybrook Shrewsbury with Hannah Gamston, event manager at Severn Hospice

Severn Hospice revs up support for outdoor cinema

A Shropshire car dealership is revving up support for a local charity by backing its upcoming outdoor cinema screening events.
Read Article
David Domoney from ITV’s Love Your Garden is appearing at this year's show

Final preparations take place ahead of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show are putting the final touches to The Quarry ahead of what promises to be another bumper event.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Publican Lance Pettet outside The Lamb Inn

£285,000 investment breathes new life into The Lamb Inn, Edgmond

The Lamb Inn, situated in the village of Edgmond near Newport has reopened following a £285,000 investment.
Read Article
Wood's Brewery

Wood’s launch festival in South Shropshire

Wood Brewery are throwing open their doors for ‘Wood’s Fest – Bash at the Brewery’ in Wistanstow, near Church Stretton on Saturday, 24 August.
Read Article
Beatons Tearooms deliver a stylish take on quintessential afternoon tea

Beatons Tearooms and Bookshop to open in Wellington

Beatons Tearooms and Bookshop have confirmed that it will soon be opening its doors in Market Square, Wellington.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
16.5 ° C
18 °
15 °
93 %
6.7kmh
100 %
Fri
16 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP