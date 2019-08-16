Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to avenge their heavy cup defeat when they welcome Rochdale tomorrow.

Fans flocked to social media to berate Shrewsbury Town, after they were thrashed 4-0 at home to Rotherham in midweek.

Haphazard defending coupled with a lack of fire power, contributed to Carabao Cup exit at the first hurdle.

Luke Waterfall featured for just four final minutes due to injury, as his contract was mutually terminated.

The 29-year-old who made 54 appearances for Town, scoring six times, has penned a two-year deal with Grimsby.

He became the second player to leave the Montgomery Waters Meadow this week, as Abo Eisa linked up with former boss Paul Hurst at Scunthorpe United.

Sam Ricketts is likely to revert back to a similar side that beat Portsmouth 1-0 on opening day, with Fejiri Okenabirhie eyeing a league recall.

The former Wales international does have injury concerns to deal with. Defender Ro Shaun-Williams is thought to be out for around three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Josh Laurent has a quad problem and could be out for a similar amount of time. Ollie Norburn, Ryan Sears, and Lenell John-Lewis (all knee) remain out.

It was revealed earlier in the week that summer signing Daniel Udoh is struggling with a groin complaint.

Former Bristol City and Wolves defender Scott Golbourne is a doubt with a knock sustained on Tuesday night. Shrewsbury beat Dale 3-2 in last season’s corresponding fixture.

Veteran striker Aaron Wilbraham is a doubt with a calf injury for the visitors. The 39-year old missed the 5-2 win against his former side Bolton Wanderers.

Midfielder Jimmy Ryan serves the final game of his three-match ban, for a red card he picked up during the 3-2 opening day victory against Tranmere Rovers.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side are unbeaten so far this season, with two victories and a draw.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 6. Beckles, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 4. Edwards, 16. Vincelot, 18. McCormick, 11. Giles, 10. Okenabirhie, 20. Morison

Subs: 1. Murphy, 7. Whalley, 15. Walker, 19. Barnett, 26. Rowland, 29. Taylor,

Rochdale: (4-2-3-1)

25. Sanchez, 13. Keohane, 6. O’Connell, 4. McNulty, 3. Norrington-Davies, 28. Morley, 8. Williams, 11. Pyke, 10. Camps, 7. Dooley, 40. Henderson

Subs: 5. Delaney, 9. Andrew, 16. Done, 21. Magloire, 31. Wade, 37. Tayares, 41. Matheson

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Accrington

Blackpool V Oxford

Burton V Rotherham

Coventry V Bristol Rovers

Doncaster V Fleetwood

Lincoln V Southend

Peterborough V Ipswich

Sunderland V Portsmouth: (12:30)

Tranmere V Bolton

Wycombe V MK Dons

