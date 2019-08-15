Shrewsbury Town midfielder leaves for Scunthorpe United

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Abo Eisa becomes the third Shrewsbury Town player to join Paul Hurst’s Scunthorpe United.

The 23-year-old was left out of the squad that were thrashed 4-0 against Rotherham United on Tuesday night.

Sam Ricketts revealed after the Carabao Cup exit that Eisa was in advance talks over the departure.

We revealed last month that several Town players had expressed a desire to link up with Paul Hurst and Chris Doig.

They were linked with a switch for Lee Angol prior to him joining Leyton Orient, whilst Alex Gilliead and John McAtee penned deals with the Iron.

Abo Eisa, signed by Hurst in January 2018 from non-league Wealdstone, made just ten league appearances for Town, scoring once.

He spent last season on loan at League Two outfit Colchester United, where he scored twice in 14 appearances.

Speaking to shrewsburytown.com Sam Ricketts said: “It’s a deal which probably benefits all parties if I’m honest.

“I can’t guarantee Abo regular game time here, but he is a young player who has done well. He went out to Colchester last year and did really well there.

“He needs constant game time to develop and ultimately it’s a good deal for the club and a good offer from Scunthorpe.”

