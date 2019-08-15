Cameras at the ready for Loton Park Hill Climb

Photographers both amateur and professional have another chance to win modest fame and recognition at Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury on the weekend of 24 and 25 August.

Reigning British champion Trevor Willis at Loton Park

Motorsport speed event organisers Hagley Car Club are hosting a photographic competition to find the best picture taken at the venue this year, with voucher prizes for the top three entries to be presented at the club’s annual awards luncheon together with a spread of finalist pictures being published in the club magazine.

Club secretary Graeme Manton, said: “The competition is open to anybody and the subject can be absolutely anything taken on site during this season, either action pictures on track or something of the many characters and cars that compete and can be viewed up close in the paddock.

The weekend will see a wide range of classic, sports, saloon and racing cars competing against the clock up the narrow and demanding deer park course, so there is plenty of scope to capture that special image.”

Pictures can be taken on a camera or smart phone and should be emailed to competitions@hdlcc.com

Supporting Shropshire Live...