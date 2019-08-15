Adams Signs for Telford Tigers

Telford Tigers have signed 17-year-old defender Henry Adams for the forthcoming season.

Henry Adams has signed for Telford Tigers. Photo: © Telford Tigers / Steve Brodie

Adams will wear the number 36 shirt and has played for both senior teams last season, progressing through the club’s junior set up.

Adams has represented the Midlands Conference team and also played for England at U15, U16, U18 and U20 level.

Henry commented, “I’m delighted to be back with the Tigers for the 2019/20 season and I am looking forward to the challenges the new NIHL National League will bring.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: “Henry is a talented young player and although he is only 17, he has an excellent chance to be a part of the National League team and earn ice time with us. It is much harder for a young defender to play at this level than a young forward but I am confident Henry has the determination to improve and show his ability.”

