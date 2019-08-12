Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town welcome league rivals Rotherham United on Tuesday night as both teams contest the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Whilst not high on Sam Ricketts’ priority list, a cup run provides the opportunity to boost club coffers, and potentially enjoy a tie against Premier League opposition.

Shrewsbury will be looking to maintain their 100% home record, and will be buoyed by a positive performance on Saturday despite defeat.

It is feared that Ro Shaun-Williams could be out for up to six weeks, after he was forced off injured during the 1-0 defeat against MK Dons.

Town are unlikely to risk midfielder Josh Laurent who has a muscle injury. Ryan Sears, Ollie Norburn, and Lenell John-Lewis all remain absent with knee injuries.

Sam Ricketts could shuffle his pack and hand starts to Joe Murphy, Scott Golbourne, Omar Beckles, Brad Walker, and Fejiri Okenabirhie.

Shrewsbury’s last home victory against the Millers came in April 2012, when a Terry Gornell brace and a strike from Aaron Wildig sealed a 3-1 win.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has a number of injury problems to content with. But former Town loanee Kyle Vassell and defender Joe Mattock (both rib), should be fit.

Billy Jones (heel) is side-lined and Trevor Clarke (knee) is unlikely to make his debut until October.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (5-3-2)

1. Murphy, 17. Love, 6. Beckles, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 18. McCormick, 15. Walker, 7. Whalley, 10. Okenabirhie

Subs: 11. Giles, 16. Vincelot, 19. Barnett, 21. Eisa, 23. Udoh, 25. O’Leary 26. Rowland

Rotherham United: (4-3-3)

12. Price, 22. Olosunde, 6. Wood, 15. Robertson, 3. Mattock, 17. Crooks, 4. MacDonald, 8. Wiles, 14. Morris, 9. Proctor, 10. Ladapo

Subs: 1. Iversen, 7. Vassell, 11. Barlaser, 16. Lindsey, 20. Ihiekwe, 24. Smith, 33. Southern-Cooper

