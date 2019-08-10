14.7 C
Shropshire
Sunday, August 11, 2019
Home Sport

Match Report: MK Dons 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town suffer late heartache as they fall to a narrow defeat against newly-promoted MK Dons.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell handed his former club a gift, as he diverted the ball into the back of the net in injury time.

Town were unable to penetrate the Dons defence, despite enjoying their fair share of the play.

Sam Ricketts made one change from the side that beat Portsmouth 1-0. Shaun Whalley came in for Fejiri Okenabirhie.

MK Dons’ first fixture of the campaign was postponed due to Bury’s continued financial difficulties. Ricketts expressed before the contest, that this could give the home side an advantage due to the fact that they’ve had more time to prepare.

And Paul Tisdale’s side were the quickest out of the traps. George Williams hooked the ball forward towards Jordan Bowery. The former Aston Villa striker flicked the ball over his shoulder, before firing narrowly over Max O’Leary’s crossbar.

At the other end, Shaun Whalley and Luke McCormick linked up superbly, with the former’s effort deflected wide.

The home side had certainly settled the better of the two teams, and a further setback for Shrewsbury arrived when Ro Shaun-Williams was forced to leave the field. George Williams sprayed possession over to Kieron Agard, and Shaun-Williams’ intervention came at a price, as he was forced off injured.

From the resulting corner, ex Norwich City midfielder Conor McGrandles could only fire over the crossbar.

Shrewsbury were presented with a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock. Shaun Whalley drove forward and sent Steve Morison in the clear, but the striker mistimed his effort from close range.

Following Bowery’s claimed header, Town were denied by an excellent challenge. Luke McCormick was on hand to tap the ball home, but Joe Walsh made a crucial intervention to keep the scores level.

Half Time

Shrewsbury began the second half in the ascendancy, but brilliant defending kept them at bay.

The game lacked any clear-cut opportunities until 20 minutes from time. Hiram Boateng beat two defenders, but instead of crossing, he lofted a pass for Jordan Bowery. The ball hit the striker’s midriff and was comfortably collected by Max O’Leary.

Shrewsbury sat deep and looked to play on the counter. The tactic almost worked, but Dean Lewington snuffed out the danger.

The visitors were denied by a fabulous save as the game drew to a close. Dave Edwards’ dipping volley was tipped over by Lee Nicholls.

As it appeared a point apiece was on the cards, MK Dons managed to nick the win. Rhys Healey’s fierce effort deflected off Ethan Ebanks-Landell and flew beyond Max O’Leary.

On the balance of play, Shrewsbury deserved a point, but left Milton Keynes with nothing to show for their endeavours.

Town welcome Rotherham United in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, whilst MK Dons visit fierce rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Attendance: 7,967 (609 Shrewsbury fans)

Team Line Ups:

MK Dons: (3-4-1-2)
1. Nicholls, 2. Williams, 16. Martin (78), 4. Walsh, 25. Brittain, 24. Houghton, 18. McGrandles (72), 3. Lewington, 26. Boateng, 14. Agard, 9. Bowery (72)

Subs:1. Poole, 6. Cargill (78), 7. Reeves (72), 8. Gilbey, 10. Healey (72), 22. Moore, 33. Harley.

Subs Not Used: 1. Poole, 8. Gilbey, 22. Moore, 33. Harley

Shrewsbury Town: (5-3-2)
1. O’Leary, 17. Love, 5. Williams (12), 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 11. Giles, 4. Edwards, 16. Vincelot, 18. McCormick (79), 7. Whalley, 20. Morison (79)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 6. Beckles (12), 10. Okenabirhie (79), 15. Walker (79), 21. Eisa, 26. Rowland

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 21. Eisa, 26. Rowland

Other League One Results:

Bolton 0 – 0 Coventry
Bristol Rovers 0 – 0 Wycombe
Fleetwood 2 – 1 AFC Wimbledon
Gillingham 1 – 2 Burton
Ipswich 1 – 1 Sunderland
Oxford 1 – 0 Peterborough
Portsmouth 2 – 0 Tranmere
Rochdale 1 – 1 Doncaster
Rotherham 0 – 2 Lincoln
Southend 1 – 3 Blackpool

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico new build

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article

News

News

Lightning strike causes fire in roof space of Shrewsbury home

A lightning strike caused a small fire in the roof space of a Shrewsbury home yesterday afternoon.
Read Article

Emergency services deal with collisions in Wellington and Waters Upton

Emergency services have dealt with collisions in Wellington and Waters Upton this afternoon.
Read Article
Restrictions could be introduced at the car park in Lawley Village. Image: Google Street View

Telford & Wrekin Council seeks Morrisons meeting following cameras letter

Telford & Wrekin Council wants a meeting with the chief executive of Morrisons after receiving a letter from him which says it will not activate parking enforcement cameras “immediately”.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: MK Dons 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town suffer late heartache as they fall to a narrow defeat against newly-promoted MK Dons.
Read Article

Match Preview: MK Dons v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the season when they face recently promoted MK Dons.
Read Article
Ladies Captain Joy Foster presenting Marlyn Radford with the Away Day Trophy. Photo: Vanessa Statham

Bridgnorth Golf Club enjoy Lady Captain’s Away Day

Joy Foster, Bridgnorth Golf Club’s Ladies Captain, took a party of 35 lady members to South Staffs Golf Club for her away day.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

The Wellington showroom will be headed up by local businessman Chris Nowell pictured with Cllr Lee Carter and colleague

Dream Doors franchise expands in Telford and Wrekin

Kitchen facelift experts Dream Doors will be opening a Shropshire showroom in Wellington with the help of a £10,000 High Street Grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.
Read Article
The new sponsorship shows Reech Media on the sleeve of all the Telford United kits

Reech become kit sponsors for AFC Telford United Football Club

Reech Media have become a sponsor for AFC Telford United Football Club for the 2019-2020 season.
Read Article
From left, Maria Bright, Brenda Pettman, Jean Bailey, Chris Pettman (all from the Friends of Telford Town Park), and Lucy Sutton from Henshalls

Broker picks up cover costs for local voluntary organisation

Shropshire insurance brokers Henshalls have stepped in to cover the cost of a vital policy for a local voluntary organisation.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Robert Wade, left, from Bicycles By Design and Endangered Crafts Officer Mary Lewis

Shropshire festival fighting for endangered crafts

More than 200 heritage crafts are at risk of becoming extinct in the UK, and the battle is on to save some of the crafts indigenous to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Cathy Ellis with the restored hearse which will be on display at Shrewsbury Flower Show

WRR Pugh & Son to unveil historic hearse at this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show

A historic hearse dating back to around 1850 will be officially unveiled by WRR Pugh & Son at this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show after an extensive restoration project.
Read Article
The Walled Garden at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Rachel Barnes

Writer and broadcaster Jules Hudson to visit Attingham Park

Writer and broadcaster Jules Hudson will visit the National Trust’s Attingham Park this month, to sign copies of his book ‘Walled Gardens’.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

David Domoney from ITV’s Love Your Garden is appearing at this year's show

Final preparations take place ahead of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show are putting the final touches to The Quarry ahead of what promises to be another bumper event.
Read Article
Georgie Dixon, marketing and event coordinator at sponsors Rybrook Shrewsbury with Hannah Gamston, event manager at Severn Hospice

Severn Hospice revs up support for outdoor cinema

A Shropshire car dealership is revving up support for a local charity by backing its upcoming outdoor cinema screening events.
Read Article
An Inspector Calls is at Theatre Severn this October. Photo: Mark Douet

A classic thriller calls on Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

JB Priestley’s classic thriller An Inspector Calls comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this October.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Publican Lance Pettet outside The Lamb Inn

£285,000 investment breathes new life into The Lamb Inn, Edgmond

The Lamb Inn, situated in the village of Edgmond near Newport has reopened following a £285,000 investment.
Read Article
Wood's Brewery

Wood’s launch festival in South Shropshire

Wood Brewery are throwing open their doors for ‘Wood’s Fest – Bash at the Brewery’ in Wistanstow, near Church Stretton on Saturday, 24 August.
Read Article
Beatons Tearooms deliver a stylish take on quintessential afternoon tea

Beatons Tearooms and Bookshop to open in Wellington

Beatons Tearooms and Bookshop have confirmed that it will soon be opening its doors in Market Square, Wellington.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
14.7 ° C
16.1 °
13.3 °
72 %
8.7kmh
100 %
Sun
16 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP