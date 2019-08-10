Match Report: MK Dons 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town suffer late heartache as they fall to a narrow defeat against newly-promoted MK Dons.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell handed his former club a gift, as he diverted the ball into the back of the net in injury time.



Town were unable to penetrate the Dons defence, despite enjoying their fair share of the play.



Sam Ricketts made one change from the side that beat Portsmouth 1-0. Shaun Whalley came in for Fejiri Okenabirhie.



MK Dons’ first fixture of the campaign was postponed due to Bury’s continued financial difficulties. Ricketts expressed before the contest, that this could give the home side an advantage due to the fact that they’ve had more time to prepare.



And Paul Tisdale’s side were the quickest out of the traps. George Williams hooked the ball forward towards Jordan Bowery. The former Aston Villa striker flicked the ball over his shoulder, before firing narrowly over Max O’Leary’s crossbar.



At the other end, Shaun Whalley and Luke McCormick linked up superbly, with the former’s effort deflected wide.



The home side had certainly settled the better of the two teams, and a further setback for Shrewsbury arrived when Ro Shaun-Williams was forced to leave the field. George Williams sprayed possession over to Kieron Agard, and Shaun-Williams’ intervention came at a price, as he was forced off injured.



From the resulting corner, ex Norwich City midfielder Conor McGrandles could only fire over the crossbar.



Shrewsbury were presented with a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock. Shaun Whalley drove forward and sent Steve Morison in the clear, but the striker mistimed his effort from close range.



Following Bowery’s claimed header, Town were denied by an excellent challenge. Luke McCormick was on hand to tap the ball home, but Joe Walsh made a crucial intervention to keep the scores level.

Half Time

Shrewsbury began the second half in the ascendancy, but brilliant defending kept them at bay.



The game lacked any clear-cut opportunities until 20 minutes from time. Hiram Boateng beat two defenders, but instead of crossing, he lofted a pass for Jordan Bowery. The ball hit the striker’s midriff and was comfortably collected by Max O’Leary.



Shrewsbury sat deep and looked to play on the counter. The tactic almost worked, but Dean Lewington snuffed out the danger.



The visitors were denied by a fabulous save as the game drew to a close. Dave Edwards’ dipping volley was tipped over by Lee Nicholls.



As it appeared a point apiece was on the cards, MK Dons managed to nick the win. Rhys Healey’s fierce effort deflected off Ethan Ebanks-Landell and flew beyond Max O’Leary.



On the balance of play, Shrewsbury deserved a point, but left Milton Keynes with nothing to show for their endeavours.



Town welcome Rotherham United in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, whilst MK Dons visit fierce rivals AFC Wimbledon.



Attendance: 7,967 (609 Shrewsbury fans)

Team Line Ups:



MK Dons: (3-4-1-2)

1. Nicholls, 2. Williams, 16. Martin (78), 4. Walsh, 25. Brittain, 24. Houghton, 18. McGrandles (72), 3. Lewington, 26. Boateng, 14. Agard, 9. Bowery (72)

Subs:1. Poole, 6. Cargill (78), 7. Reeves (72), 8. Gilbey, 10. Healey (72), 22. Moore, 33. Harley.

Subs Not Used: 1. Poole, 8. Gilbey, 22. Moore, 33. Harley

Shrewsbury Town: (5-3-2)

1. O’Leary, 17. Love, 5. Williams (12), 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 11. Giles, 4. Edwards, 16. Vincelot, 18. McCormick (79), 7. Whalley, 20. Morison (79)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 6. Beckles (12), 10. Okenabirhie (79), 15. Walker (79), 21. Eisa, 26. Rowland

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 21. Eisa, 26. Rowland

Other League One Results:



Bolton 0 – 0 Coventry

Bristol Rovers 0 – 0 Wycombe

Fleetwood 2 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Gillingham 1 – 2 Burton

Ipswich 1 – 1 Sunderland

Oxford 1 – 0 Peterborough

Portsmouth 2 – 0 Tranmere

Rochdale 1 – 1 Doncaster

Rotherham 0 – 2 Lincoln

Southend 1 – 3 Blackpool

