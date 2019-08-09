20.6 C
Match Preview: MK Dons v Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the season when they face recently promoted MK Dons.

“More of the same lads.” That will be the message from boss Sam Ricketts following Shrewsbury’s impressive 1-0 victory against promotion favourites Portsmouth.

Town’s defence raised eyebrows last season, as they leaked 59 league goals. But the new back three partnership of Ro Shaun-Williams, Aaron Pierre, and Ethan Ebanks-Landell looked solid as a rock.

There are unlikely to be changes from last weekend’s win, although Sam Ricketts has alluded to some unspecified knocks.

Midfielder Josh Laurent is a huge doubt for the clash after he picked up a muscle injury. Ollie Norburn (knee) is about a month away from a return.

Ryan Sears and Lenell John-Lewis remain out with serious knee injuries. Goalkeeper Joe Murphy recovered from a foot injury to take a place on the bench against Pompey.

Shrewsbury lost out on one of their transfer targets during the week, as West Brom midfielder Sam Field opted to join Charlton Athletic on loan.

Premier League and Championship clubs are no longer able to sign players until January. But Town have until September 2nd, to pursue a move for either Tayo Edun or Liam Walsh.

Shrewsbury’s last away win against MK Dons was a 3-2 victory in March 2013. Town have failed to win any of the previous five meetings between these sides.

The home side can welcome back defender Billy Cargill from an ankle injury, whilst Alex Gilbey and Rhys Healey should also be fit.

MK Dons could hand debuts to the likes of Joe Mason, Brennan Dickenson, and Hiram Boateng.

MK Dons’ opening day fixture against Bury, was postponed due to the latter’s financial difficulties.

Possible Line Ups

MK Dons: (4-5-1)
1. NNicholls, 25. Brittain, 5. Poole, 4. Walsh, 3. Lewington, 7. Reeves, 26. Boateng, 18. McGrandles, 8. Gilbey, 11. Dickenson, 20. Mason

Subs: 5. Poole, 6. Cargill, 10. Healey, 14. Agard, 22. Moore, 24. Houghton, 38. Pattinson

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)
25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 4. Edwards, 16. Vincelot, 18. McCormick, 11. Giles, 10. Okenabirhie, 20. Morison

Subs: Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley, 15. Walker, 21. Eisa, 25. Udoh

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
