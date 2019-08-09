Bridgnorth Golf Club enjoy Lady Captain’s Away Day

Joy Foster, Bridgnorth Golf Club’s Ladies Captain, took a party of 35 lady members to South Staffs Golf Club for her away day, where everyone enjoyed a game of golf, in glorious sunshine.

Ladies Captain Joy Foster presenting Marlyn Radford with the Away Day Trophy. Photo: Vanessa Statham

The day was organized by the Ladies Vice Captain, which this year is Carrie Lees.

Following the golf, the ladies put on their finery for the meal, then Joy gave her thanks and then presented the winning ladies with her prizes, which were all based on a gardening theme.

Results

1st & Winner of the Away Day Trophy – Marlyn Radford 38 points.

2nd -Claire Hull 37 points.

3rd -. Jane Cook 36 points.

4th – Jing Reade 35 points.

5th – Dot Rachell 34 points.

6th Vanessa Statham 32 points.

Team Prize – Marlyn Radford, Jing Reade & Judith Galsworthy. 102 points.

Nearest The pin on 6th SILVER – Stephanie Overton.

Longest Drive on 12th SILVER – Emma Hughes.

Longest Drive on 5th BRONZE – Norma Stiles.

TWO’S Just one winner – Jane Cook on the 6th.

Supporting Shropshire Live...