Shrewsbury Town target Bristol City midfielder Liam Walsh

Shrewsbury Town are reportedly interested in a loan deal for Bristol City midfielder Liam Walsh.

The 21-year-old is one of three midfielders Shrewsbury Town are targeting as they look for reinforcements in a central area.

Sam Ricketts is also reportedly running the rule over Fulham midfielder Tayo Edun and West Brom’s Sam Field.

Walsh began his career at Everton, featuring regularly for the U23’s and earning himself a place on the bench for a defeat against Leeds United.

The former England U18 international, played 17 times for Yeovil during a loan spell, and also featured under ex Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp for Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, Town midfielder Josh Laurent is a doubt for the clash against recently relegated MK Dons on Saturday.

The former Wigan Athletic midfielder sustained a muscle injury during the 1-0 win against Portsmouth last weekend.

