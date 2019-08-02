16.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 2, 2019
Shropshire Under 17 Girls rack up 257-4 in their 40 overs

By Shropshire Live

The Under 17 Girls racked up 257-4 in their 40 overs when they took on Scotland at Oswestry.

Shropshire Under 17 Girls

Openers Eleanor Yates and Megan Trickett both hit 59, Ellie Micklewright 70 and Harriket Shuker was unbeaten on 21 at the close of the innings.

In reply, Scotland never got going and finished their 40 overs on 107-5 with the wickets shared around the bowlers.

The Under 15s Girls were just edged out by six runs in an exciting clash with Lancashire at Pontesbury.

Batting first, the visitors finished their 40 overs on 188-5 with Shuker claiming 3-27 and Emily Churms 2-30. In the reply, skipper Shuker then hit 63 and Eleanor Yeats 20, but Shropshire were restricted to 182-8.

They then took on Yorkshire at Albrighton where the visitors finished on 196-4 with Kate Brazier taking 2-28. In the reply, Caitlin Belcher top scored with 24, but Shropshire were dismissed for 102.

The Under 11 Girls took on Derbyshire in two games at Wrekin College with each side batting first to give them the chance to chase down a score in one game and set a target in another.

In the first game, Freya Jones took three wickets without conceding a run in her two overs as Derbyshire finished their 20 overs on 84-5. But in the reply, a batting brain freeze saw Shropshire dismissed for just 59.

In the second game, Shropshire batted first and finished on a much-improved 101-3 with Hannah Belcher top-scoring with 18. In the reply, Lola Dewey took 2-14 before a good partnership put Derbyshire in with a chance of victory.

With one over to go they required seven to win, but Jones took centre stage again, dismissing the set batsman and then taking another wicket as their opponents were restricted to 98-5.

Against Cheshire they played a similar format, and in the first game the girls finished their 16 overs on a disappointing 70-8 with Mariella McRae top scoring with 18 before the visitors knocked off the runs for the loss of two wickets.

But they turned it around in the afternoon bowling Cheshire out for 45 with Belcher taking 3-5 and Jones 2-4 before they cruised to victory for the loss of just three wickets

Ella Thomas too 3-16 and Grace Seedhouse 2-11 as the Under 13 Girls restricted Derbyshire to 108-8 off their 20 overs at Wrekin College.

Skipper Amy Griffiths then hit an unbeaten half century and Erin Newey 34 not out as Shropshire knocked off the runs for the loss of just one wicket with three balls to spare.

But in the return game later in the day, Shropshire were dismissed for 76 and Derbyshire reached their victory target for the loss of two wickets, both taken by Zoe Catton.

The girls then travelled to Nantwich to take on Cheshire, and were bowled out for 76 with Catton top scoring with 25. The hosts knocked off the runs for the loss of three wickets despite Eve Rushton taking 2-11.

